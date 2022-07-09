ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kansas City Star

Kansas City police seek help to find 31-year-old man who has been missing five days

By Bill Lukitsch
 3 days ago

Kansas City police were asking the public for help on Friday with locating a 31-year-old man after his family reported that he was missing for several days.

Joel I. Chesser was last seen Sunday around 12 p.m. in the area of East 69th Street and Richmond Avenue in the city’s East Swope Highlands neighborhood, police said. He has a medical condition that may affect his behavior, police said, and his family is concerned for his well-being.

Chesser was believed to possibly be wearing a white T-shirt and gray jeans, police said. He stands about 5 feet, 7 inches, weighs approximately 155 pounds and has shoulder-length brown hair and green eyes, according to police.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with information concerning Chesser’s whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220 or call 911.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jAXTQ_0gZcJoTJ00
Kansas City police were asking the public for help with finding Joel I. Chesser, a 31-year-old man reported missing by family whose last known location was East 69th Street and Richmond Avenue on Sunday. Kansas City Police Department

The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

