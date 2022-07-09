2022 MLB All-Star rosters: Angels' Shohei Ohtani, Yankees' Aaron Judge lead the starters
In arguably the best All-Star Game in all sports, the MLB has usually done quite well in making the Midsummer Classic a fun all-around spectacle. This year’s clash at Dodger Stadium between some of baseball’s best and brightest in the American and National Leagues should be no different.
On Friday night, in the ultimate news dump, the MLB revealed the starting position players for the 2022 All-Star Game. Some names — such as Angels’ superstar talisman Shohei Ohtani and Yankees’ “Mash Bros.” Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton — are hardly any surprises.
Others? There might be some controversy. But we’re not here to dilly dally! Here are the confirmed starting position players for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in L.A. (The rest will be revealed on Sunday.)
Comments / 0