2022 MLB All-Star rosters: Angels' Shohei Ohtani, Yankees' Aaron Judge lead the starters

In arguably the best All-Star Game in all sports, the MLB has usually done quite well in making the Midsummer Classic a fun all-around spectacle. This year’s clash at Dodger Stadium between some of baseball’s best and brightest in the American and National Leagues should be no different.

On Friday night, in the ultimate news dump, the MLB revealed the starting position players for the 2022 All-Star Game. Some names — such as Angels’ superstar talisman Shohei Ohtani and Yankees’ “Mash Bros.” Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton — are hardly any surprises.

Others? There might be some controversy. But we’re not here to dilly dally! Here are the confirmed starting position players for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in L.A. (The rest will be revealed on Sunday.)

Mike Carlson/AP

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Designated hitter: Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies