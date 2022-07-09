ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Southern Charm’ star Chleb Ravenell reveals catalyst for Kathryn Dennis breakup

By Bernie Zilio
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qktLz_0gZcJTsw00
Chleb Ravenell spoke out after Kathryn Dennis dumped him on Thursday’s episode of “Southern Charm.” Stephanie Diani/Bravo

“Southern Charm” star Chleb Ravenell says his relationship with co-star Kathryn Dennis went downhill after moving in together and that her custody battle played a significant role.

“We gave it a chance. We worked at first — we were a really loving couple — and then when we moved in together, we were kind of breaking apart from each other,” he told E! News on Friday, one day after the pair’s breakup aired on Bravo.

According to the 33-year-old, things worsened once filming began, but he doesn’t necessarily blame the cameras for the split — which occurred during filming in November 2021.

“We just discovered things faster,” he told the outlet.

By the sounds of it, the exes seemingly agree that the stress of Dennis’ ongoing custody battle with her ex-boyfriend, Thomas Ravenel — with whom she shares daughter Kensie, 8, and son Saint, 6 — impacted their relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KiFw3_0gZcJTsw00
Ravenell said he tried to make Dennis “happy” but failed.

“Just to see her go through that was painful,” Ravenell told E! News, claiming that his attempts to “make her happy” fell short.

“With her dealing with all this, she kind of didn’t realize what I was actually trying to do,” he said. “She had too much going on in her mind.”

Although Ravenell said he and Dennis, 30, “don’t have a relationship now,” the two will come face to face for the end-of-season reunion.

“I’ve been thinking about that,” he said. “That’s gonna be pretty crazy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48bCBp_0gZcJTsw00
He said the two don’t speak but admitted he’s “been thinking about” seeing her at the reunion.

Despite being called “emotionally unavailable” and getting dumped on national television, Ravenell still hopes Dennis “does well with the custody battle, Thomas [and] all her friends.”

During Thursday’s episode, Ravenell explained that before dating Dennis, he “didn’t know what [he] was getting into,” referring to her kids with 59-year-old Ravenel. (Ravenell and Ravenel are not related, though their Bravo co-star, Craig Conover, previously alleged that Ravenel’s family once owned Ravenell’s as slaves, thus the name similarity.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s5IzV_0gZcJTsw00
Ravenell said Dennis’ custody battle with her ex added a lot of stress to their relationship.

“Like three months into our relationship, you threw the kids straight on me. That’s what scares me as well,” he told her, adding that seeing her feud with her children’s father also made him “pull back.”

Dennis and Ravenell were first linked in the summer of 2020 and went Instagram-official in October that year.

Comments / 6

Lisa Reimers
3d ago

She's high maintenance to say the least. He's a nice guy, handsome and it seems like his family is nice. He can do better. She's a pot stirrer

Reply
12
Vickie Davis
3d ago

You were used as PR after her racist antics!! “ I can’t be racist….I have a black boyfriend, my best friend is black, I have mixed grandkids etc ……..very obvious! I hope you got paid!

Reply
14
Gina White
3d ago

He was just a black person she used to take the heat off her racial rants!

Reply
11
Related
Us Weekly

Landon Clements Says Kathryn Dennis Is ‘1,000 Percent’ to Blame for ‘Southern Charm’ Stars Exits: She ‘Manipulates’ Everything

Not mincing words! Landon Clements has a lot to say about her former Southern Charm costar Kathryn Dennis — especially when it comes to the part she played in multiple castmates exits. The 40-year-old reality star exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, June 30, that many of the show’s former star “1,000 percent” left because […]
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Is Cameran Eubanks Still Married to Jason Wimberly? 'Southern Charm' Fans Want to Know

Ever since its Bravo debut back in 2014, Southern Charm has succeeded at spotlighting all of the highs and lows of the lives of Charleston's elite. Although the cast has shifted a lot over the years, the main plot of focusing on the extravagance of its subjects' lives (as well as any unwanted drama they encounter) has proven successful, with scores of fans tuning in eagerly each season to see what's next.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Ravenel
Person
Kathryn Dennis
OK! Magazine

Tori Spelling Completely Snubs Estranged Husband Dean McDermott On Father's Day

Tori Spelling appeared to share a very telling message on Father's Day after she opted to not mention the father of her children.Rather than praise Dean McDermott for his role in raising their five kiddos: Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 5, Spelling instead shared snaps of her and her offspring enjoying the day with Lance Bass and his family.While spending the day at Calamigos Guest Ranch and Beach Club in California, the actress explained in her Instagram caption of her post showing her, Stella, Bass, his partner, Michael Turchin, and their baby boys posing together...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Charm
d1softballnews.com

Angelina Jolie hires assassin to kill her

It sounds like a story worthy of a Hollywood movie, but it is the purest of realities. And the protagonist of these events is Angelina Jolie, an actress who has given life to many characters throughout her career. It was in an interview with IMDb that Angelina Jolie made a very striking revelation about her personal life.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

What Has Chelsea Meissner Been Up to Since She Left 'Southern Charm'?

During her three-season run on Southern Charm, Chelsea Meissner briefly dated her co-star, Austen Kroll, before she decided to keep the details of her personal life private. Chelsea, a hair stylist, departed the Bravo series along with Cameran Eubanks Wimberly and Naomie Olindo (who is coming back when the show returns for Season 8 on June 23) after Season 6 wrapped in 2019. Since then, viewers have been able to keep up with the fan favorite on social media.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Danny Glover’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Marriages To Eliane Cavalleiro & Asake Bomani

Danny Glover is back on the dating scene, although he may not be completely single. The 75-year-old ‘Lethal Weapon’ actor recently confirmed he split with his wife Eliane Cavalleiro as he was spotted enjoying a holiday in Sardinia with another woman, realtor Regina Murray. The two looked to be quite cozy with each other as they frolicked in the surf of the gorgeous Italian island. While Danny explores life with his new relationship status, let’s take a deep dive into his marriage with Eliane and his other former wife, Asake Bomani. Keep reading to find out all about the women who previously stole the iconic star’s heart!
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Pop Singer and Husband of 12 Years Separate

Rachel Stevens and Alex Bourne have called it quits. After more than a decade of marriage, the couple has decided to divorce. The singer and TV personality, who was a member of the pop group S Club 7 between 1999 and 2003, announced the end of her relationship with her estranged husband in a Friday, July 1 Instagram Stories update.
RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Melissa Gorga Gives Update On Relationship With Teresa Giudice: 'We Don't Exactly Want To Go To Lunch Together'

Melissa Gorga is toasting to new beginnings! The Real Housewives of New Jersey fan favorite has been in the midst of shooting the upcoming season of the hit Bravo series following a very dramatic ending to season 12 which left many viewers wondering where she and her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice stand. The Envy boutique owner exclusively sat down with OK! at Mohegan Sun's Toast with the Host: a behind the bar event, to dish about how she and the bride-to-be are mending their relationship, how filming is going for season 13 and why she gets along so well with Margaret...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

123K+
Followers
14K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy