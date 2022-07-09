ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Paul Goldschmidt voted as a National League All-Star starter

By Kevin Ryans
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS — The fans voted Paul Goldschmidt as a National League All-Star starter.

The Cardinal first baseman makes the All-Star team for the seventh time in his career. Goldschmidt beat out New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso in the fan voting for the first base starter. The 34-year-old made six MLB All-Star appearances between 2013-2018 as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

MLB commissioner selects Albert Pujols for 2022 MLB All-Star Game

Goldschmidt’s Cardinals Teammate Nolan Arenado narrowly missed out on earning the All-Star start. Arenado lost out to San Diego Padres star Manny Machado for the best percentage of the third base vote, with a slim 51% to 49% margin.

The league only announced All-Star starters Friday. MLB will announce the All-Star reserves on Sunday. Earlier in the day, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred selected Cardinals legend Albert Pujols as a legacy pick for the midsummer classic.

The 2022 All-Star game is on July 19th from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

