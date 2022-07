FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A man who brutally killed an Arizona elementary school teacher after she bailed him out of jail will spend the rest of his life prison, a judge said Tuesday. Charlie Malzahn, 32, was given a life sentence with no chance of parole in Coconino County Superior Court. For family members and friends of Cathryn Gorospe, the Flagstaff courtroom marked their first time seeing Malzahn in person since her 2017 slaying. Gorospe’s father, Ray, told the court nothing he experienced as a soldier and a firefighter compared to knowing his daughter had been stabbed to death and then run over with her car.

