Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch NBA Summer League

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Phoenix Suns will meet the Los Angeles Lakers in NBA Summer League action on Friday night from Las Vegas. The Suns are coming off a good run in the NBA Playoffs and will be looking for some young players to step up, including Vrenz Bleijenberg, the young Belgian. Meanwhile, the Lakers will be looking for Scotty Pippen Jr. and Max Christie to step it up and show out in Summer League.

This will be a good one tonight in the NBA Summer League, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers

  • When: Friday, July 8
  • Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NBA Odds and Betting Lines

NBA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Friday at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers (-5.5)

O/U: 168.5

Want some action on the NBA Summer League? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO & NJ at Tipico Sportsbook.

