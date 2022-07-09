ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oriskany, NY

ROUNDUP: Smith routs Oriskany; Ilion and Adrean split doubleheader

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmith Post of Rome piled up 19 hits in a 21-5 win against Oriskany Post in District V American Legion baseball Thursday. Damon Campanaro had Smith’s lone three-hit day with three runs scored and an RBI. Kyle Williamson had a single and triple, drove in two and scored three times. Marco...

Romesentinel.com

Medicis takes helm of Westmo girls basketball team

WESTMORELAND — If new Westmoreland varsity girls basketball head coach Jessica Medicis has her way, the Bulldogs will be a tenacious opponent this coming season. Medicis started for four years at a nationally-ranked high school in New Jersey before playing collegiate basketball at Division III Rowan University. After she graduated with a degree in biology she played on the USAA developmental team that traveled in Ireland, playing professional teams and the national team there. She’s now in graduate school to become an elementary school teacher, and is a teaching intern and substitute in the Rome City School District.
WESTMORELAND, NY
Romesentinel.com

Funeral notices — July 12, 2022

BATCHELDER — Virginia Elise (Gochee) Batchelder, of Natick, Mass., on June 29, 2022. Private services. Contributions to the MSCPA-Angell 350 S Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 or www.mspca.org. BOWMAN — DeeDee A. (Lighthall) Bowman, 48, of Remsen, on July 3, 2022. No services. Calling hours 2-5 p.m. Saturday at...
UTICA, NY
bassmaster.com

Best friends clash on final day at Oneida

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Liam Blake was just the fourth angler to weigh in on Championship Saturday of the St. Croix Bassmaster Northern Open at Oneida Lake presented by Mossy Oak Fishing weigh-in, but he spent the majority of it occupying the hot seat. The Syracuse native caught over 18 pounds of smallmouth on Championship Saturday, putting himself in position for his first Opens win.
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Camden's Morse top area Boilermaker finisher

UTICA — Sam Morse of Camden finished 21st in the 2022 Boilermaker road race, a year after finishing second by 13 seconds in a field without elite racers. "I'm really happy," said Morse, age 38, who clocked in at 46:59 in this year's 15K. It was a personal record for him in the race. "I didn't expect to run the last 5K that well. Nice surprise."
CAMDEN, NY
iheartoswego.com

Frances M. Hibbert – July 9, 2022

Frances M. Hibbert, 74, a resident of Oswego passed away on July 9 at the University Hospital in Syracuse. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Helen (Fortier) Loadwick. She was a graduate of the Oswego High School and was a homemaker. Surviving are her...
OSWEGO, NY
Romesentinel.com

Manhattan College runner wins Boilermaker 5K; Longo top woman

UTICA — The first runner across the finish line Sunday was Boilermaker 5K winner Michael Hennelly, who cruised to a win by almost 26 seconds in his first attempt. Hennelly, a member of the cross country and track teams at Manhattan College in New York City, won the 2022 Boilermaker 5K in 16:03.22. "It was awesome. I loved the crowd and the energy," said the resident of Suffern, in Rockland County, New York.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse apartment building rocked by explosion (Good Morning CNY for July 11)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 90; Low: 69. Storms will bring heat back down. See 5-day forecast. SOLD OUT: Morgan Wall drew more than 18,000 country fans to St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Friday night, the biggest crowd at the Amp since a Florida Georgia Line sellout in 2019. See our concert review, the set list and more photos. (David Lehr photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

David G. Gierer

David G. Gierer, 87, passed away on July 4, 2022, at the Masonic Care Community. Born on November 30, 1934, in Bronx, NY, David was the son of Murray and Dora (Cominsky) Gierer. He was a graduate of RFA. On May 19, 1956, David married Toby Brooks. They shared a...
BRONX, NY
localsyr.com

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

(STACKER) — The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity. Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Boilermaker gets ‘picture perfect’ return

UTICA — The Boilermaker Road Race’s return to its traditional second Sunday in July had the ingredients to help make a successful 45th edition of the event. Good weather with a race time temperature in the 50s and little humidity: Check. Thousands of participants and spectators for the...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Donald Pugh, Sr.

Donald Pugh, Sr., 77, of Black Mountain, NC and formerly of Rome, NY, went home to be with Jesus on the morning of July 7, 2022. Daniel was born June 23, 1945, in Rome, NY, to the late David John Pugh, Sr. and Margaret Pugh Drake. Though he was dedicated to school and had hopes to continue, due to an illness, Daniel had to quit school in the 9th grade. He was formerly employed with Drexel Heritage Manufacturing for 25 years and the Black Mountain Center for 3 1/2 years, for which he dedicated years of hard work and service. Daniel was family oriented and enjoyed having breakfast and coffee with his family regularly. He took pleasure in fishing, nature, history, telling jokes and making people laugh. Daniel loved cooking and was notorious for making the best cheesecake. He was delighted to teach his kids, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren his favorite recipes, which they still make today. He was a loving and caring person to all he encountered, took joy in interactions with children, and supported his siblings and family members throughout times of grief and times of joy. He continuously prayed for his loved ones and lived a faithful life by example. He will be missed by all who knew him.
ROME, NY
Oswego County Today

Ryan Phelps Auto Sales Night July 9 At Fulton Speedway Results

FULTON – Ryan Phelps Auto Sales Night July 9 at Fulton Speedway results are as follows:. Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds – (35 Laps): 1. 32R-Ronald Davis III[4]; 2. M1-David Marcuccilli[12]; 3. 99L-Larry Wight[13]; 4. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[6]; 5. 58M-Marshall Hurd[11]; 6. 10R-Ryan Richardson[2]; 7. 15-Todd Root[7]; 8. 34-Andrew Ferguson[10]; 9. 42-Colton Wilson[3]; 10. 3M-Michael Stanton[15]; 11. 11-Justin Crisafulli[5]; 12. 29K-Chris Cunningham[9]; 13. 18$-Sean Beardsley[16]; 14. 31-Corey Barker[8]; 15. 3K-AJ Kingsley[14]; 16. 713-Tommy Collins[21]; 17. 11X-Gordy Button[19]; 18. 42M-Brian Murphy[18]; 19. 47-Brent Cross[17]; 20. B2-Bob Henry Jr[1]; 21. 13-Teddy Starr[20]; 22. 329-Matt Becker[22]; 23. 79-Jeff Prentice[23]
FULTON, NY
Romesentinel.com

Wilhelmina M. Radell

WESTERNVILLE — Wilhelmina “Willie” (Mani) Radell, 85, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at home with her family. Willie was born on June 29, 1937, the daughter of David and Anna Berger Mani in Ava, NY. At the age of 5, she and her family moved to Frenchville, where she currently resided. Willie graduated from Holland Patent Central School in 1955. She studied accounting at MVCC.
WESTERNVILLE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Births — July 8, 2022

ADASEK — To Jared Adasek and Madison Bean, of Utica,. Rome Health, a daughter, Meline Iris. CORRIGAN — To Kevin Corrigan Jr. and Kriston Grande, of Yorkville, on Friday, July 1, 2022 in Rome Health, a son, Liam Maverick. PARMETER — To Damon Parmeter and Nicole Matthie, of...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Planned power outage rescheduled in Boonville

BOONVILLE — Due to anticipated temperatures being near 90 degrees next week, the previously scheduled planned power outages for July 19 and 20, have been rescheduled for Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 12 and 13, according to the Municipal Commission of Boonville. Outage times for Sept. 12 and 13 are...
BOONVILLE, NY

