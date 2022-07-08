Rehab stints for Boston Red Sox stars also were memorable in Pawtucket

WORCESTER — After the video of Chris Sale’s temper tantrum went viral earlier this series at Polar Park, it was a reminder of other crazy, historic and phenomenal experiences during several past Red Sox rehab assignments.

Bill Wanless, the senior vice president/communications for the WooSox, has been with the Red Sox’ Triple-A affiliate since 1985. He has witnessed it all during his 37 seasons, first in Pawtucket and now in Worcester.

No one understands the dynamics of when a Red Sox player rehabs in the minors better than Wanless.

: Breaking down the meltdown: Chris Sale makes amends for clubhouse outburst caught on video

Before the idea of sending big leaguers to the minors for rehab assignments became a standard practice for major league teams, the Red Sox were ahead of the curve in the 1980s. It helped that only 38 miles separated McCoy Stadium and Fenway Park, so it was easy for the Red Sox to send players to Pawtucket.

In fact, Dennis “Oil Can” Boyd and Marty Barrett were two of the first Red Sox players to rehab in Pawtucket during the 1987 season.

“Back in those days, we were the closest Triple-A team to a major league club,” Wanless said.

He has seen the likes of David Ortiz, Dustin Pedroia, Manny Ramirez, Tim Wakefield, Nomar Garciaparra, Jason Varitek, John Smoltz, Kevin Youkilis, Roger Clemens, Jose Canseco, Chris Sale, John Lackey, Josh Beckett, David Price, Curt Schilling and David Wells all make minor league rehab appearances.

Already this season, Sale, Christian Arroyo, Kiké Hernandez and Garrett Whitlock have played in Worcester, and Nathan Eovaldi is pitching Sunday.

“As much as its such a great show for the fans, when (the players) are here it’s an important step in their recovery, and we always treat that with the respect they deserve,” Wanless said. “These are larger-than-life figures in the game, and they came to Pawtucket, and now to Worcester.”

: Sale, Bello make strides for Red Sox pitching in unique night at Polar, Fenway

It’s a baseball-wide tradition for all major league rehabbers to buy lunch or dinner for the minor leaguers. It’s also customary for the big leaguers to tip the minor league clubhouse attendants. Once, a clubhouse manager received a $1,200 tip from a rehabber.

Wanless explains there were several Red Sox rehabbers who stood “head and shoulders” above everybody, including Clemens (1993), Dennis Eckersley (1998), Willie McGee (1995), Wakefield and Varitek.

Here are a few classic stories about Red Sox players in the minors.

Clemens: The day Clemens was scheduled to start for the PawSox, Wanless remembers his office phone rang. Clemens was on the other end of the line, asking for directions to McCoy Stadium. It had been nine seasons since he was in Pawtucket and needed help navigating the trip south.

“He said, ‘I know I have to go on (Route) 95, but what exit do I take?’ I’m telling Clemens directions on the day of his rehab start,” Wanless said with a laugh.

Added Wanless, “It was a beautiful Sunday afternoon in the middle of the summer, and here he is the starting pitcher, and he was renowned for, ‘Stay away from Clemens on the days he starts,’ but he was signing autographs before the game in the bullpen and above the dugout.”

Clemens, who played seven games for the PawSox in 1984 before getting promoted to Boston, pitched against the Richmond Braves during his rehab start and allowed only one hit, a triple to then-minor leaguer Chipper Jones.

“I remember (Clemens) saying after the game, ‘That kid’s a stud.’ Of course now Chipper Jones is a Hall of Famer,” Wanless recalls. “Clemens was a class act when he came. The respect these guys receive when they walk into the clubhouse, and I remember everybody wanted to meet Clemens.”

Varitek: Wanless has a personal story about Varitek’s visit in 2010. Wanless’ son, Matt, was a Little League catcher at the time, and the Red Sox captain was his idol. Not wanting his son to receive any special treatment, Wanless told his son to stand above the PawSox dugout with all the other kids after batting practice.

Matt tossed a ball to Varitek, who asked the young fan for his favorite position, so Varitek signed the ball: “To Matt, keep catching. Jason Varitek.”

“To this day, he still has the ball all those years later,” Wanless said. “That was certainly special.”

Ortiz: In 2008, the Red Sox announced during the All-Star break that Papi would be making an extended rehab assignment in Pawtucket. Normally, that’s the time of the season the minor league staff can catch its breath. Well, phones at McCoy were ringing off the hook.

“That was about as hot as the Red Sox were getting between ’03 and ’08, and we were unbelievably busy," Wanless said. "We could’ve sold 25,000 tickets per game, but we sold out all three games."

Ortiz was originally scheduled to play four games, but only played three and homered in each of those games. On Day 4, the big man rested, mostly because of the nearly 100-degree heat.

Ortiz returned to Pawtucket in 2013. Before his famous “This is our f_ city speech” after the marathon bombing, Ortiz was not with the Red Sox. He was rehabbing with the PawSox. In fact, the day following the horror on Boylston Street in Boston, he was sobbing in the home clubhouse at McCoy Stadium.

He sat there and thought about Martin Richard, the 8-year-old boy from Dorchester, who passed away in the explosion. D’Angelo Ortiz was 8 at the time, and his father couldn’t imagine losing his son at that age. His family was on vacation at the time, and Ortiz admitted later that he broke down when he spoke to his son. Ortiz called it an emotional time in his life, thinking about Martin Richard and the other victims of the tragic events on Marathon Monday.

Ramirez: A book could be written about Manny’s two-week stint with the PawSox. He loved his time in Pawtucket and actually said at the time that he didn’t want to leave. The rumor was he faked a hand injury because he didn’t want to fly to the West Coast for an extended road trip with the Red Sox.

So he was sent to Triple A. He pulled up to the players’ entrance at McCoy Stadium and left his rental car running because he thought there was valet. After 15 minutes, one of the clubhouse attendants asked Ramirez if that was his car. He said he left it for the valet, which doesn’t exist at the minor league levels. The car also had a flat tire.

After batting practice before one game at McCoy, Ramirez wanted a haircut, so he went to a local barbershop in full uniform. When his rehab assignment concluded, he left everything in his hotel room in Providence. After a few days, the PawSox received a call, asking if someone could come get his stuff, so the team sent someone over to pack Ramirez’s things and brought them to Fenway Park.

Canseco: During a rehab game in 1996, the slugger struggled and struck out a few times when he was in Pawtucket, and the fans let him hear it. They nearly booed him out of the building.

After the game, as usual, fans were waiting in the parking lot in hopes of getting an autograph from Canseco, who later would play briefly for the Worcester Tornadoes.

“It looked like Jose really didn’t want to be there,” Wanless said. “He wanted to get out of there because he had a bad game and later claimed the fans came after his truck as he was trying to leave and banging on the hood. He said he felt like he was going to be attacked, which would never happen because we had security around him.”

Beckett and Price were the only players ever to decline media availability during their respective rehab stints in Pawtucket.

Overall, it’s always a special time for everyone involved when a Red Sox player spends some time in the minors. WooSox fans are getting their fill this week with Sale, Hernandez, Whitlock and Eovaldi.

“It’s such a thrill for the fans to see these guys up close and personal,” Wanless said. “Some of the legends of the game who have rehabbed over the past 35 years or so.”

—Contact Joe McDonald at JMcDonald2@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoeyMacHockey.