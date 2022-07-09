ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Miguel County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for San Miguel by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-08 16:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Target Area: San Miguel...

Flash Flood Warning issued for San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 18:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-12 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Runoff from rainfall will cause elevated water levels within vulnerable drainages in and downstream of the Hermit`s Peak/Calf Canyon burn area. Do not camp along streams and rivers. Remain alert when hiking in steep, narrow canyons. Know where you are relative to low spots and drainages. Target Area: San Miguel The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Burn Scar in Northwestern San Miguel County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 1030 PM MDT. * At 615 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the southern half of the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Burn Scar. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will impact the Tecolote Creek and Gallinas River drainage areas including Cabo Lucero Creek, Canon Mesteno, Ojitos Frios Creek, Tecolote Creek, Porvenir Canyon, Arroyo Pecos, Agua Zarca and Vegosa Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the southern half of the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Las Vegas, El Porvenir, Montezuma, Storrie Lake State Park, Mineral Hill, Gallinas, San Geronimo, San Pablo and Ojitos Frios, and within the Porvenir and Gallinas River basins. This includes the following highways State Road 283 between Mile Markers 1 and 12...and near Mile Marker 14. State Road 65 between Mile Markers 1 and 14. State Road 518 between Mile Markers 1 and 9. Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 343 and 349. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Special Weather Statement issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 15:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-12 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor your preferred media outlets and NOAA Weather Radio for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Far Northeast Highlands; Northeast Highlands; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHWESTERN SAN MIGUEL AND SOUTHWESTERN MORA COUNTIES THROUGH 630 PM MDT At 602 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tierra Monte, or 12 miles south of Mora. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Storrie Lake State Park, Ledoux, Sapello, Montezuma, Tierra Monte, El Porvenir, Gascon, South Carmen, Manuelitas, San Geronimo, and the Calf Canyon Hermits Peak burn scar. This includes the following highways State Road 65 between Mile Markers 2 and 14. State Road 94 between Mile Markers 1 and 14. State Road 105 between Mile Markers 0 and 9. State Road 266 between Mile Markers 0 and 6. State Road 276 between Mile Markers 0 and 5. State Road 283 between Mile Markers 5 and 12, and near Mile Marker 14. State Road 518 between Mile Markers 3 and 21. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
