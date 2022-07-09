ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

17 local players selected to FABC’s ‘Elite 11’ teams

By Sam Granville
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dor1y_0gZcGGC000

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – 17 local boys and girls high school basketball players were selected by the Florida Association of Basketball Coaches to the Elite 11 All-State teams.

Class 1A Boys: Paxton senior Latrell Sanders, Malone senior Kaleb Wilson, Poplar Springs *senior Shane James, Altha senior Trace Mears and Bozeman senior Joe Carpenter.

Class 1A Girls: Blountstown senior TaNiyah Washington, Holmes County senior Faith McGowan, Port St. Joe junior Jae Leonox, Paxton junior Abbie Davis, Port St. senior Amani Jones and Poplar Spring junior Harley Owens.

Class 4A Boys: Bay junior Deondrian Washington.

Class 4A Girls: Rutherford sophomores Nautica Bouie and Shakirah Edwards.

Class 5A Boys: Arnold senior Alex Steen.

Class 5A Girls: Arnold junior Karen Jones.

In addition to the Elite 11 team selections, Malone’s Kaleb Wilson and Ponce De Leon’s Nevaeh McCoy were named the Class 1A boys and girls player of the year for the state of Florida.

*Correction to video: Poplar Spring’s Shane James was a senior in the 2021-2022 season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vicksburgnews.com

Mississippi Raiders are now AIFA National Champions

The Mississippi Raiders are now national champions after winning the American Indoor Football Alliance title on Saturday. After falling behind 6-0 early in the game, the Raiders scored 20 unanswered points and eventually took home the 55-12 win over the Las Vegas Kings. The victory not only claimed the title,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WMBB

Local programs standout in FHSAA’s All-Sports Awards

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida High School Athletic Association announced the lists for their annual Sunshine Cup All-Sports Awards. Points are awarded to a school based on its finish in state series competition in each sport in the classification it competes in. Two 1A schools finished in the top ten overall, Port St. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
NOLA.com

Tropical disturbance in Gulf could dump rain from Louisiana to Florida, forecasters say

Hurricane forecasters on Sunday were tracking a disturbance they say could bring heavy rain to Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida panhandle. Update: Gulf disturbance could dump 8 inches of rain in south Louisiana; see city estimates. Heavy rain will be possible over the next several days regardless of development,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Malone, FL
Panama City, FL
Education
City
Panama City, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Education
Panama City, FL
Sports
City
Paxton, FL
Local
Florida Basketball
City
Blountstown, FL
Panama City, FL
Basketball
WMBB

Florida Power & Light drops winter power proposal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (THE NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA) — Florida Power & Light on Monday backed away from a controversial proposal that would have used a severe winter storm in 1989 as a basis for future power-plant projects. FPL filed a notice at the state Public Service Commission that said it was withdrawing the proposal from […]
FLORIDA STATE
WJTV 12

Zippia’s best companies to work for in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – What makes a company the best to work for? According to Zippia, it depends on salary, company financial health and employee diversity. So, who makes the cut in Mississippi? Zippia ranked 100 companies headquartered in Mississippi. Here’s Zippia’s top ten best companies to work for.
JACKSON, MS
worldatlas.com

9 Best Small Towns In Florida Panhandle For A Weekend Escape

The Florida Panhandle is known for bountiful beaches and significantly historic downtown areas, all set surrounded by wilderness. These gulf and bay-bounded small towns come with an unspoiled environment of pristine shores, endless turquoise depths, and prolific fishing opportunities. Apalachicola. Set in the Gulf of Mexico, Apalachicola is one of...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Boys#Elite 11#Highschoolsports#Poplar Spring#Nexstar Media Inc
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi toddler drowns in family pool

A Mississippi toddler died last week after he drowned in his backyard family pool. The baby, a 19-month-old boy from the Ovett community in Jones County, was found unresponsive in the pool by his mother, who then called 911. Although first CPR was administered as soon as the child was...
LAUREL, MS
Magnolia State Live

Former Amazon worker accused of stealing more than $100,000 in merchandise from warehouses, including in Mississippi

Georgia officials say a man accused of stealing more than $100,000 in merchandise from Amazon warehouses in Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia has been arrested. Officials with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office told Fox 5 News in Atlanta that Markece Ryans is suspected of stealing more than $30,000 worth of merchandise from the Amazon distribution center in Coweta County, near Atlanta.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Magnolia State Live

Three teens arrested after leading high-speed chase in stolen car on Mississippi interstate.

Three Georgia teenagers were taken into custody after they led Mississippi law enforcement on a high-speed chase on the interstate. Laurel police officers attempted to stop a car after responding to a disturbance at a Laurel gas station. According to news reports, one of the teens got into an argument with a customer at the gas station, displayed a firearm and then got in the vehicle.
LAUREL, MS
WREG

Heat blamed for man’s death in Mississippi

SARDIS, Miss. (WREG)— The Mid-South has already experienced at least one heat-related death as temperatures climb above 100. The coroner says 82-year-old Thomas Ellis was mowing the lawn at a Sardis, Mississippi church he attended when he got sick and died about three weeks ago. They ruled his cause of death as “hyperthermia,” commonly referred […]
SARDIS, MS
WMBB

Florida’s home-hardening sales tax exemption in effect

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida’s “Freedom Week,” a sales tax holiday on outdoor and entertainment merchandise and events, lasts through Thursday. However, there’s another tax holiday going on that could save residents money for years to come. The Florida Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors Sales Tax Exemption Period began Friday. Residents can buy impact-resistant windows, […]
FLORIDA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Here are the Mississippi counties with the highest unemployment rate in the state. Where does your county rank?

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Mississippi. Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WMBB

Locals react to dropping gas prices

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Travelers saw some of the most expensive Independence Day gas prices on record over the holiday weekend. Now, Florida drivers are finally seeing gas prices decline. The average gas price on the Fourth of July was $4.50 per gallon, but locals were surprised to see they’d be saving some money […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy