17 local players selected to FABC’s ‘Elite 11’ teams

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – 17 local boys and girls high school basketball players were selected by the Florida Association of Basketball Coaches to the Elite 11 All-State teams.

Class 1A Boys: Paxton senior Latrell Sanders, Malone senior Kaleb Wilson, Poplar Springs *senior Shane James, Altha senior Trace Mears and Bozeman senior Joe Carpenter.

Class 1A Girls: Blountstown senior TaNiyah Washington, Holmes County senior Faith McGowan, Port St. Joe junior Jae Leonox, Paxton junior Abbie Davis, Port St. senior Amani Jones and Poplar Spring junior Harley Owens.

Class 4A Boys: Bay junior Deondrian Washington.

Class 4A Girls: Rutherford sophomores Nautica Bouie and Shakirah Edwards.

Class 5A Boys: Arnold senior Alex Steen.

Class 5A Girls: Arnold junior Karen Jones.

In addition to the Elite 11 team selections, Malone’s Kaleb Wilson and Ponce De Leon’s Nevaeh McCoy were named the Class 1A boys and girls player of the year for the state of Florida.

*Correction to video: Poplar Spring’s Shane James was a senior in the 2021-2022 season.

