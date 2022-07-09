ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. and Wyoming flags now to fly at half-staff through Sunday

CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has extended by one full day the amount of time that flags should be flown at half-staff, his office has announced.

Earlier this past week, and at the direction of President Joe Biden, Gordon had ordered U.S. and Wyoming flags to fly at half-staff "in honor and remembrance of the victims of the horrific tragedy in Highland Park, Illinois." That was a response to an Independence Day mass shooting.

On Friday, the governor effectively extended that flags order for a day, his spokesperson confirmed to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.

This earlier order had taken effect on Tuesday. "The flag should be flown at half-staff until sunset, July 9," which is Saturday, the previous news release had noted.

Then, on Friday, and also under the direction of Biden, Gordon's office noted that the governor ordered "flags to remain at half-staff until July 10 in honor and remembrance of former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated Friday. Flags should be returned to full-staff at sunset on Sunday, July 10."

