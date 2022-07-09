Missouri health officials confirm case of rare brain-eating amoeba

MISSOURI — It’s commonly called a brain-eating amoeba.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has been notified of a Missouri resident with a confirmed infection of Naegleria Fowleri.

That’s a free-living ameba that can cause a rare life-threatening infection of the brain.

The amoeba is commonly found in warm freshwaters such as lakes, rivers, and ponds, however, it is extremely rare to catch.

Only 154 known cases have been identified in the U.S. and the only other case identified for a Missouri resident happened in 1987.

