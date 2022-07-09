ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Notre Dame (Belmont) junior Alexa Couto voted the best softball player in the Central Coast Section by fans

By Lance Smith, SBLive
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ESMDq_0gZcEime00

Alexa Couto, a Notre Dame (Belmont) junior UTIL, has been voted by the fans as the top softball player in the Central Coast Section.

The candidate pool came straight from SBLive's All-Central Coast Section Softball Team. With nearly 1,100 votes, Couto ran away with the top spot, and Los Gatos pitcher Anna Bean came in second.

Couto, who plays catcher, shortstop, and outfield, batted .492 with eight homers, 17 total extra-base hits, 31 RBIs, and a huge OPS of 1.679. She also stole 16 bases on her way to scoring 39 runs to help lead the Tigers to the CIFCCS Division 1 semifinals.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Paul Finebaum predicts future SEC, Big Ten expansion, hints at ACC involvement

The path we’ve taken towards conference expansion and realignment has been a winding one. We started in the SEC with the additions of Oklahoma and Texas. The latest stop has taken the Big Ten out west for additions of USC and UCLA. Although there are vague ideas of where it goes from here, no one knows where it travels next. Paul Finebaum’s map keeps the next stop on this path for the SEC and Big Ten going through the ACC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

Two Routes for the Big 12 to Reach 20 Members

A year ago the Big 12 Conference was on life support as Oklahoma and Texas agreed to join forces with the SEC in the near future. With the only two big brands set to leave the conference, the Big 12 had to act quickly and did so by adding BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati, and Houston.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Georgia Bulldogs shockingly jump up in 2023 CFB recruiting rankings with Notre Dame remaining king

The Georgia Bulldogs have made a significant leap up the Class of 2023 recruitment rankings. Having previously been on the edge of the top 10 in terms of the strength of their 2023 recruitment class, the Bulldogs saw themselves shoot all the way up to No. 7 in the nation in the latest rankings update. […] The post Georgia Bulldogs shockingly jump up in 2023 CFB recruiting rankings with Notre Dame remaining king appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#Central Coast#Util#Sblive#Tigers#Cifccs Division 1
247Sports

Conference realignment: 'Nothing major' expected to occur soon between Big 12, Pac-12, per report

As the conference realignment wheel continues to spin in college sports, the Big 12 Conference is seeing its stock grow bigger as a landing spot for schools looking for more sturdy structure. With the Pac-12’s future in question, a few of its member schools are rumored to be involved with the Big 12 in potential talks. The Dallas Morning News confirmed a CBS report that league has met with some of those Pac-12 schools, but reports it does not expect moves soon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Report: Greg Sankey pitches plan to dramatically change NCAA Tournament, drawing ire

The majority of the college realignment conversation has followed the narrative of what it means for college football. What it means for college basketball and other sports, though, remains to be seen as well. The biggest ramification from that would fall on what it means for the NCAA Tournament. According to The Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey wants it to look completely different.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Dan Patrick makes bold proclamation when addressing Notre Dame's future in SEC, Big Ten expansion

Notre Dame continues to be a hot topic of discussion due to conference realignment happening around the NCAA. They have found themselves being mentioned alongside either the Big Ten or SEC since USC and UCLA’s move out east. Still, the Fighting Irish have seemingly maintained their independent core value in these discussions. According to Dan Patrick, that might not be the case for much longer. It might also be time for the conferences themselves to play dirty if not.
NOTRE DAME, IN
ClutchPoints

Phil Knight’s desperate measure to get Ducks out of Pac-12

The College Football scene is undergoing significant changes, as multiple big-name schools are jumping to different conferences. After USC and UCLA announced their transition to the Big Ten, all eyes have been on the Pac-12 and Oregon Ducks. They’ll either stay or find another conference and it sounds like Phil Knight is taking matters into his own hands.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Kaleb Beasley, a 4-star corner, drops SEC-heavy final 10

Four-star recruit Kaleb Beasley for the 2024 recruiting class just released his top 10 list of potential destinations, with the selections being littered with SEC options. Georgia, Tennessee, Auburn, LSU, and Florida are among the 10 listed by Beasley, with a sixth option in Oklahoma slated potentially for an SEC debut in 2024. The rest of the top ten are rounded out by Penn State, Notre Dame, Clemson, and Michigan.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Conference realignment: SMU has 'had conversations' with Big 12, ACC and Pac-12, per report

With USC and UCLA announcing they would be moving from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten in the near future, conference realignment is in full swing once again. One team looking to be in the mix this go-round is SMU, currently part of the American Athletic Conference. While the Mustangs are not a team getting much attention, they feel good about where they stand in realignment talks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
448K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy