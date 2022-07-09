Notre Dame (Belmont) junior Alexa Couto voted the best softball player in the Central Coast Section by fans

Alexa Couto, a Notre Dame (Belmont) junior UTIL, has been voted by the fans as the top softball player in the Central Coast Section.

The candidate pool came straight from SBLive's All-Central Coast Section Softball Team. With nearly 1,100 votes, Couto ran away with the top spot, and Los Gatos pitcher Anna Bean came in second.

Couto, who plays catcher, shortstop, and outfield, batted .492 with eight homers, 17 total extra-base hits, 31 RBIs, and a huge OPS of 1.679. She also stole 16 bases on her way to scoring 39 runs to help lead the Tigers to the CIFCCS Division 1 semifinals.