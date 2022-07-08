ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Iowa State Specialists Eager to Welcome Back Farm Progress Show

iastate.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOONE, Iowa – For the first time in four years, the Farm Progress Show will once again be held in Iowa this year, and specialists with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach are excited about the return. The 2020 show was slated for Iowa, but was cancelled due...

www.extension.iastate.edu

Western Iowa Today

Sweet Corn Returns To Iowa Stands – But Prices Are Higher

(Des Moines, IA) — Farm stands have started selling sweet corn again in Iowa but the price has increased. Farmers say everything is higher this year – fertilizer, fuel, and seed costs. It isn’t clear how much the prices will go up yet. WHO/TV reports that Deardorff Sweet Corn in Adel will begin deliveries to Iowa grocery stores Tuesday. Farmers are reminding customers that they don’t set the prices you will see.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Drivers compete in bus rodeo in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — About 20 city bus drivers from across Iowa gathered at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning for the 2022 Bus Roadeo, KCRG reports. The rodeo was a competition requiring drivers to execute precise parking, tight turns, and immediate stops. "The course...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KGLO News

Three northwest Iowa counties are in extreme drought

DES MOINES — The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows dry conditions persist and, in some cases, are worsening in parts of the state. The weekly report shows most of Plymouth County and parts of Cherokee and Woodbury Counties are in extreme drought. Much of northwest Iowa is classified as in severe or moderate drought or abnormally dry.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Northwest Iowa dairy farmer gets industry-wide view on Midwest board

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — There is pride in Matt Schelling’s voice when he talks about his family’s dairy operation. “We enjoy it, but we also know it’s a business,” he say. “We enjoy being part of the dairy community.”. Schelling is the third generation...
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, July 11th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowans who support and those who oppose abortion held events in Des Moines this weekend. A couple dozen people gathered outside of a Roman Catholic cathedral downtown Saturday and prayed together, and then walked to the Statehouse to pray more. Pulse Life Advocates co-hosted the event, and board president Tom Quiner says his Catholic faith teaches that human life begins at fertilization and it is always unjust to kill an innocent person. Thousands of people gathered outside the Iowa Capitol Sunday to call for abortion to remain legal in the state. Several groups -- including Planned Parenthood and the Iowa Coalition for Collective Change -- hosted the event with people in the crowd holding signs and wearing shirts declaring their support for abortion.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa doctor loses legal challenge to licensing sanctions

A Polk County judge has upheld the state’s right to sanction an Iowa doctor who surrendered his Minnesota license while under investigation for substandard care. In a lawsuit filed late last year, Dr. Dennis Colby, 67, of the Iowa Specialty Clinic in Belmond, Iowa, claimed the Iowa Board of Medicine couldn’t legally penalize him for “the mere surrender of his license to practice medicine in the state of Minnesota.”
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa dentist wants a judge to overturn his license revocation

A dentist who has faced disciplinary action in at least three states is challenging Iowa’s decision to revoke his license to practice. Dr. Jack Elder, who until recently practiced dentistry in Lake City, is taking the Iowa Dental Board to court in an effort to have a Polk County judge review and overturn the board’s recent decision to revoke his license.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Lawsuit filed over Iowa wind turbine projects

TAMA COUNTY, Iowa — A lawsuit has been filed to stop new wind turbine projects in Tama County. The lawsuit claims the county board of supervisors violated the state's open meeting law. The group "Tama County Against Turbines" says the board didn't post that they'd be voting on an ordinance related to turbines and they didn't hold a public hearing.
TAMA COUNTY, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa To Become First Midwest State for Unique Railbike Experience

The Hawkeye state is about to become the first midwest state to launch a unique and safe way to experience the scenery of Iowa. According to KCRG, Boone will be the home to Rail Explorers, a hands-free bicycling experience designed for "thrill-seekers" and "nature enthusiasts". Their website provides the following description of the experience:
IOWA STATE
iastate.edu

Attract Butterflies and Other Pollinators to Your Garden and Landscape

AMES, Iowa – The beauty and diversity of pollinators can be enjoyed within the home garden or landscape, if some basic steps are taken to assure their habitat. In a recent publication called “Gardening for Butterflies and Pollinators,” horticulture specialists with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach explain the life and role of common pollinators, and actions Iowans can take to increase their numbers.
AMES, IA
weareiowa.com

Severe wind caused damage in several Iowa towns Monday morning

DES MOINES, Iowa — A round of severe storms early Monday morning caused damage in parts of Carroll, Greene, Boone and Story Counties in central Iowa. The intense storms brought strong wind gusts, torrential rain and frequent thunder and lightning to the region. Glidden, Iowa recorded the highest wind...
IOWA STATE

