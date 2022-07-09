City of Girard hosts CDL training

GIRARD, Kan. — If you’ve ever wanted to get the training needed to operate a semi-truck, a local town is providing it.

The city of Girard, Kansas is offering CDL license training to people who are interested.

The city’s CDL instructor, Michael Clark, says there is a theory test you must pass before testing for the CDL liscence.

