ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard, KS

City of Girard hosts CDL training

By Payton Holloway
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2170Mq_0gZcE16m00

GIRARD, Kan. — If you’ve ever wanted to get the training needed to operate a semi-truck, a local town is providing it.

The city of Girard, Kansas is offering CDL license training to people who are interested.

The city’s CDL instructor, Michael Clark, says there is a theory test you must pass before testing for the CDL liscence.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
fortscott.biz

Opening on the FS Library Board

One opening (Must be a City resident) for the Fort Scott Library Board. The function of the Fort Scott Library Board is to review requests in reference to the library. This Board meets monthly at 5:00 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month. If you have a desire to...
FORT SCOTT, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Weekend Wrap (July 9 & 10)

GALENA, Kan. — Friday the Galena Police Dept was notified by the Simpson County Mississippi Sheriff’s Office that a female with a federal arrest warrant and an endangered runaway juvenile may be in the Galena area. To learn more, click here. Good Samaritan in Galena, Kan. gets purse...
GALENA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Girard, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Tractor trailer takes out pole, hundreds no power

JOPLIN, Mo. — A portion of east downtown Joplin is pitch-black. Driving through with no electricity to street lights and businesses, a sign  definitely something isn’t normal. About 1:45 a.m. reports of a tractor trailer hitting a utility pole near 6th and Kentucky alerted Joplin Emergency Dispatch. Joplin Fire Dept responded to the area reporting numerous lines down and a...
JOPLIN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdl#Vehicles#Koam News#Rewritten
JC Post

Man admits kidnapping woman in Kansas, threatening family

KANSAS CITY – A southwest Missouri man pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to kidnapping a Webb City, Mo., woman and threatening to kill her and her family unless she recanted her testimony in his state criminal case, according to the United State's Attorney. Jeffrey Marsh, 34, of Oronogo,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Good Samaritan in Galena, Kan. gets purse stolen, identity then used

GALENA, Kan. — Galena Police report Friday late Friday afternoon they responded to a residence where a burglary had occurred. “Residents reported a female came to their residence around 2:45 P.M. stating her car had overheated and asked for some water. As the resident went inside to get water, the female entered the residence without permission, and stole a purse of the couch. The female left through the Galena High School parking lot towards the football field.” — Galena Kansas Police.
lawrencekstimes.com

Here’s what to do in an encounter with law enforcement

At the end of the day, both the driver getting pulled over and the officer making the stop want to make it home safely. Lt. Myrone Grady of the Lawrence Police Department and Neosho County Attorney Linus Thuston shared some advice on how to do that with a few dozen community members Saturday evening at Victory Bible Church.
LAWRENCE, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Area firefighters not only battle fires, but also heat exhaustion in these dangerous temperatures

JOPLIN, Mo. — Scorching temperatures continue to make a firefighters job even harder. Physical exhaustion can make it even more dangerous. These temperatures do not appear to be going down anytime soon either. KOAM Skywatch Weather shows 90’s all week and over 100° on Saturday. NEOK DELAWARE COUNTY FRIDAY Cowskin Fire utilized 42 firefighters, nine departments, battling a house fire...
JOPLIN, MO
KSN News

KDHE warns of blue-green algae in these 14 Kansas lakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — As sweltering heat and high temperatures push Kansans to cool off at the lake, state health officials want you to know that some lakes have harmful blue-green algae. Milford Lake Zone C, Geary and Clay County, were elevated to a hazard advisory on Friday, July...
KANSAS STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Galena Kan. Police and U.S. Marshals arrest woman at Galena Motel wanted on Child Predator charges

GALENA, Kan. — Friday the Galena Police Dept were notified by the Simpson County Mississippi Sheriff’s Office that a female with a federal arrest warrant and an endangered runaway juvenile may be in the Galena area. Galena Police worked closely with the US Marshal Service, South Dakota Unit of Criminal Investigation, and the Simpson County Mississippi Sheriff’s Office in reference...
GALENA, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Owners of local blueberry farm to retire

JOPLIN, Mo. – Picking blueberries can be a family tradition, but for one Joplin-area family this tradition is coming to an end. After 8 years of growing blueberries and friendships, the Robertson Family Farm decided this will be the last year. The family says maintaining 2,000 bushes is a...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy