Enjoy ocean views and delicious loco moco at Koʻa Kea Resort on Poipu Beach

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago
KAUAI, Hawaii (KGO) -- Come for the oceanfront views and stay for the traditional loco moco at Koa Kea Resort on Poipu Beach. This boutique getaway offers luxurious rooms just steps away from the surf with amenities galore.

"We feature some oceanfront rooms that you really can't get much closer without getting your feet wet is what we tell people," said Sharolyn Kawakami, the general manager of Ko'a Kea Resort. "I think most of our guests really enjoy the uniqueness of our property being small and intimate. Not very overwhelming."

After enjoying the beach, unwind at the resort's pool and spa, then stop by Red Salt Restaurant & Sushi Bar for award-winning Hawaiian cuisine.

"We've got a really nice, outstanding restaurant. Noelani Planas is an excellent chef, well known in the islands, you know, she's a local girl as well," said Kawakami. "She creates all these wonderful dishes."

Enjoy modern cuisine with dishes like Vanilla Bean-Seared Mahi or Ahi Tartare, indulge in artful rolls crafted with fresh fish at the sushi bar, and try traditional dishes like Loco Moco.

The best part-the space has a homey feel where everyone feels welcome.

"We strive to really recognize the guests because that's what makes us stay special," explained Kawakami. "We're here to anticipate your needs and to make your stay enjoyable."

For more information about the resort, visit here.

For more information about the resort, visit here.

Hawaiian Airlines is Hawaii's largest and longest-serving airline, offering non-stop service to Hawaii from the U.S. mainland and international destinations.

ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

