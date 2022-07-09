ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

SpokAnimal shelter full as owners surrender dogs due to expenses, housing

By Elenee Dao
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K4Nai_0gZcDHBM00

SPOKANE, Wash. – The SpokAnimal shelter is completely full and overflowing because owners no longer have the money to take care of their pets or had housing issues, according to the executive director.

The shelter has 31 dog kennels. Executive Director Dori Peck says all are filled with large dogs and there are a few others in kennels in waiting areas since there is nowhere else they can go.

This time last year, SpokAnimal received three to five calls a week from people needing to surrender their pets. Now, it’s getting between 10 and 15 calls per week for owner surrenders. Owners giving up their pets tell the shelter they can’t afford pet rent, or deposits because of the rise in costs. They also say their new housing situation would not allow big dogs.

“We obviously are seeing a lot of folks that are losing their housing. They’re moving back in with their family, friends,” Peck said. “A lot of large dogs can’t go with them. So, we’re seeing a lot of large dog intakes. We have a large list of people waiting to surrender their large dogs.”

Peck says more people are stopping by the shelter’s pet food bank as well as its veterinary clinic. She added that the pet food bank has been used more in the last three months than she’s seen it be used in the last eight years.

“The free vet care, people are begging for because they just can’t afford the extras. They just don’t have the expendable income,” she said.

Peck is worried for a recession if it comes to that. She worked in animal welfare in 2008/2009, knowing that it becomes difficult. More people drop off dogs and there would be fewer adoptions. Peck says they’re trying to plan in advance just in case it does happen.

“I just want to make sure that we’re as ready as we can possibly be,” she said.

In trying to be proactive, she said they’re ramping up spaying and neutering of animals. The shelter is also trying to have more staff out in the community at pet stores and just to let people know they are there and there are animals that need to be adopted.

“We need the visibility. We need the animals to be seen,” she said. “Really trying to be as proactive as we can with adoptions.”

If pet owners do need help, they can come by the pet food bank to get free food to get by. If an owner really needs to surrender a pet because of any circumstance, Peck is urging them to plan as best as they can.

“If you know you’re going to be moving or losing the current housing you have, let us know ahead of time. Let us know two weeks, a month, so that we can get you on that list so we can help you a lot faster,” she said.

Though the shelter is full, Peck said they will take in animals in an emergency, Peck added. There is also a program called Guardian Angel where the shelter can help house animals for two weeks for free if people are in need.

The shelter is able to get dogs adopted, however, bigger dogs take more time to get picked up.

To help the shelter, people can adopt, donate food, money or volunteer to foster animals. For more information, visit the SpokAnimal website here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 38

Exhibit A
3d ago

At least they are surrendering to a shelter rather than dumping them! Seen a lot of that lately and it makes me sick they cannot fend for themselves

Reply
10
CJ
3d ago

First paragraph in article says it all... 'Owners are no longer able to care for their pet.' This means to the lai person, I need to eat due to prices of food to feed myself and family. Get a grip people.

Reply
8
Guest
3d ago

Omg. I would give up something to keep my dog. People are nuts. Those people would probably give up one of their kids too

Reply(4)
10
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Spokane, WA
Pets & Animals
Big Country News

Searching for a snack, black bear breaks in to Idaho man's car

SPOKANE — A peckish black bear climbed into a Sandpoint, Idaho, man’s car, according to reporting from KHQ. “I saw a bear opening my car door. Then closing my car door. Then opening my car door. Then closing my car door, and then getting in and ripping up the door panel, and then jumping in and having its way with whatever snacks were in the car,” Christopher Josepheson who lives near Schweitzer told KHQ.
SANDPOINT, ID
spokanepublicradio.org

In hopes of addressing housing crisis, Spokane considers legalizing denser development

Long time Cannon Hill resident Rosemary Small’s street looks like a collection of typical single-family homes. Grass yards with vegetables are growing next to century-old houses. She shares a garden with her next-door neighbors, who live in a stucco building that at first glance looks like a large home. It's actually an apartment complex with seven units.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

New pilot program to help people learn wildland fire risk

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.— As wildfire season slowly begins, the Spokane Valley Fire Department wants to make sure you are aware of the potential risks of wildfires in the area. SVFD will survey 750 homeowners as part of the Wildland Urban Interface Awareness and Education Pilot Project to help prevent wildfires in the SVFD Fire District. The survey will ask about property information and mitigation activities to help advise homeowners on ways to prevent wildfires from happening.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Guardian Angel#Begging#Spokanimal
Bonner County Daily Bee

Castle finds home on Lake Pend Oreille

SAGLE — He can see it in his mind. Kris Frandsen, who owns what is known as Castle Von Frandsen near Bottle Bay on Lake Pend Oreille, said he and friends were in the tunnel leading to the towering stone structure and playing music. The sound echoed off the massive, two-foot-thick walls and danced across the waters as nearby boats paused to listen.
SAGLE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

People living within the Spokane Valley Fire Department’s district may receive lower insurance rates

SPOKANE, Wash. — People living within the Spokane Valley Fire Department’s district may qualify for lower insurance premiums. SVFD was recently designated as a Protection Class 2 by the Washington Surveying and Rating Bureau. A WSRB Protection Class is a score from 1 to 10 that represents the community-provided fire protection capabilities available at a specific property. Class 1 indicates exemplary fire protection capabilities while Class 10 means fire protection capabilities, if any, are not sufficient.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Pets
dpgazette.com

It’s Roundabout Time for Loon Lake

Whether it causes you to cheer or cringe, another roundabout is coming to 395. This one will be placed at the intersection of Highway 395 and State Route 292/Gardenspot Road in Loon Lake. The intersection of 395 and 292, often referred to as Four-Corners by locals, is no stranger to...
LOON LAKE, WA
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho’s Most Popular Lake is Most Polluted

There are other famous lakes in Idaho (a friend is boating at Payette Lake this week), but Coeur d'Alene would be the most popular because of the sheer number of tourist visits. When I took a job in Idaho, a friend back east wrote to me and told me about his visits there. He said it was among the most beautiful places in America. The last time I was there, it was a long Independence Day weekend, and it rained. The streets were still clogged with traffic, and it wasn't easy finding a seat at a restaurant.
IDAHO STATE
KXLY

U-Pick Lavender Festival returns to Deer Park

DEER PARK, Wash. — Evening Light Lavender Farm is hosting its annual festival this weekend and you’re invited. The farm has more than 24,000 plants on site and you can pick your own bouquet. The festival is tons of fun for the whole family and you can expect...
DEER PARK, WA
KREM2

Caregiver acquitted in accidental vinegar death in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A former caregiver charged in connection with the 2019 poisoning death of a developmentally disabled woman has been acquitted of felony assault. Fikirte T. Aseged mistakenly gave cleaning vinegar instead of colonoscopy prep medicine to her 64-year-old client Marion Wilson. Spokane County Superior Court Judge Harold...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy