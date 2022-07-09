ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comedian Earthquake launching national tour at Chicago Theatre

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Comedian Earthquake is launching his national tour in Chicago.

Nathaniel Stroman, known on stage as Earthquake, is performing at The Chicago Theatre on Saturday, July 9, with Donnell Rawlings.

"The Legendary Tour" gets its name from the Netflix special, Chappelle's Home Team Earthquake: Legendary.

Tickets to Saturday's performance can be bought online.

