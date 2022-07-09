ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

Calls spike for first responders as Rainbow Gathering collides with interstate closure, heavy holiday traffic

By Spencer Powell
Steamboat Pilot & Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetween the busy holiday traffic, a closure of Interstate 70 east at Glenwood Springs and an exodus of the Rainbow Family, the need for police and medical services rose significantly on Thursday, July 7. The Steamboat Springs Police Department received 51 calls on Thursday, a high number compared to...

www.steamboatpilot.com

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Woman's body discovered in creek in Colorado mountain town

The body of a deceased 40-year-old woman was discovered in Gore Creek on Saturday, according to officials from the Vail Police Department. The body was found at about 8:35 AM on Saturday morning near the East Vail 'Park and Ride' lot at Bighorn Road. Crews from the Vail Police Department, Vail Fire, Vail Mountain Rescue, and Eagle County Paramedic Services responded to the scene.
VAIL, CO
OutThere Colorado

Smoker on gondola may have started fire at famed Colorado ski resort

When smoke started rising from the slopes of Aspen Mountain, quick action by resort staff may have prevented a very dangerous scenario. According to a press release from Aspen Snowmass, a small fire that was started along the 'Ridge of Bell' on Aspen Mountain on July 9 may have been the result of someone smoking a cigarette on the gondola and tossing their lit butt. During summer operations, the only open lift that travels over this terrain is the Silver Queen Gondola, with few trails cutting through the area.
ASPEN, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Please scare the bears; honk, lock first floor doors, windows

In the friendly, small-town atmosphere of Steamboat Springs, some locals do not look highly upon people honking their vehicle horns unnecessarily, but in this case, Colorado Parks and Wildlife educators say honk as much as possible at local bears. CPW Bear Aware program coordinator Christy Bubenheim said she does not...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Steamboat Springs, CO
County
Routt County, CO
Steamboat Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Glenwood Springs, CO
Glenwood Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
Routt County, CO
Crime & Safety
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Colorado River Fire Rescue snuffs fire near Rifle Gap Saturday night

Colorado River Fire Rescue was dispatched to a brush fire near Rifle Gap State Park around 10:42 p.m. Saturday, according to a Sunday press release. Upon arrival, fire crews observed a 2-acre fire with moderate spread potential moving up the hillside. CRFR crews were able to confine and control the...
RIFLE, CO
FOX31 Denver

Body recovered from Gore Creek by Vail emergency crews

VAIL, Colo. (KDVR) – Officials received a report at roughly 8:24 a.m. on Saturday from someone who had seen a body floating in a body of water. The Vail Police Department, Vail Fire, Vail Mountain Rescue and Eagle County Paramedic services were all sent to Gore Creek near the East Vail park-n-ride lot at Bighorn Road. There they found the body of a 40-year-old woman.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Body discovered in Vail’s Gore Creek, police investigating

At approximately 8:24 a.m. Saturday, the Vail Public Safety Communications Center received a call reporting the sighting of a body in Gore Creek near the East Vail park-n-ride lot at Bighorn Road. Vail Police, Vail Fire, Vail Mountain Rescue and Eagle County Paramedic Services responded to the scene and located the body of a 40-year-old female.
VAIL, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rainbow Gathering#Rainbow Family#The Rainbow#First Responders#Adams Park
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Community Agriculture Alliance: Never stop learning — a call to action

Precipitation in the Yampa Valley throughout the spring and early summer has provided an explosion of wildflowers, lush green hay meadows, a busy boating and tubing season, the ability to have a campfire, and even a fireworks show at Steamboat Lake. All of these are incredibly welcome sights after the...
COLORADO STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

72-year-old Steamboat man gets 60 days in jail for fraud

A 72 year-old remodel and construction contractor from Steamboat Springs was sentenced on Thursday, July 7, to 60 days in the Routt County Jail and two years of supervised probation. Roger Karolewski pleaded guilty in three separate cases. As part of his plea agreement, he was convicted of perjury, violating...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

From Kmart to Courthouse: Moffat County's latest transformation

An abandoned Kmart shopping center in Craig, Colorado will soon be home for the county's courthouse, as well as other administrative offices and county business. This comes after the old building, a 100-year-old structure with a 60-year-old wrap added on, started to really show its age. "Efficiencies, safety, security, all of those things have become an issue with that building," Moffat County Commissioner Melody Villard explained. The former building includes crumbling infrastructure underneath the structure, degrading iron piping leading to lead water issues and no modern solution for modern problems -- like trying to run wire across the building while the...
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1230 ESPN

Abandoned Colorado K-Mart will Soon Become New Courthouse

These days, Kmart stores have pretty much become a thing of the past. The excitement of throwing quarters into claw machines at check out and mobs rushing in the store to take advantage of the latest blue light special sale are all but behind us. However, one Colorado town is...
CRAIG, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Obituary: Renee Margaret Johnson

Renee Margaret (Schultz) Johnson passed away on Sunday, July 3 at 6:00 pm at the Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. She was survived by her husband, Robert (Bob) Johnson; children, Robert, Kendra and Burton; 6 grandchildren, Grace, Ava, Jack, Malis, Alex, and Austin; brothers, David and Dean Schultz. Renee was born February 1st, 1944, in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Her parents, Lester and Margaret Schultz were 5th generation immigrants from Germany. The Schultz family owned and operated a dairy farm in Valders, Wisconsin. She worked as a local telephone operator in high school. Her favorite place to eat a burger was the Penguin and her favorite cheeses came from Pine River Dairy. Her faith was strong, even as a young woman, and continued to grow with time. Renee was an adventurer at heart. After receiving her LPN, she backpacked through Europe, an unusual thing to do as a single woman then. She was an avid hiker through her 50’s, biked Vermont in the fall a couple of times, took camping trips by herself, and rode horses at Schalnus’ ranch. She appreciated everything Routt County, Colorado and life had to offer. She met her husband, Robert Johnson (Coach) of 53 years, in 1968. Both would cherish many of the same values (family, faith, and hard work) that would be at the heart of their relationship and the family that they raised. She unconditionally loved her children, Rob, Kendra, and Burt. She was committed to raising kids that were hard working, faithful, and accepting of everyone. Let’s not forget she loved and nurtured eight dogs that came through the family. Hoss stole her heart after her children had moved away.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Aspen Daily News

Neighbors file lawsuit over the Fields project

Just as Eagle County’s review of the Fields development struggles to get on track, a new lawsuit by neighbors contends the project has a fatal flaw that should prevent it from advancing. Three homeowners in the Arlian Ranch Subdivision contend that the protective covenants created in September 1980 prohibit...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Steamboat Pilot should bring online comments back

My son stated my favorite description of what the American Flag symbolises: “It stands for our right to improve.”. It is through freedom that this right is enacted. Freedom of speech is the starting point. Public discussion is essential to discerning truth. This paper used to provide a public forum via the comments allowed below these opinion pieces. It was actually through these discussions that I initially discovered that “fact checkers” lied outright and were simply paid arms of an agenda. This led me down a long road of research which allowed me awareness of certain truths, long before they became public knowledge to all but those with the deepest of denial convictions.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Body of overdue hiker found in Colorado

A 25-year-old hiker was found dead on Thursday afternoon on Mount Crested Butte in Gunnison National Forest, according to a news release from the Mt Crested Butte Police Department. Police were contacted about the overdue hiker at around 12:30 PM, officials said. Crews from the police department and Crested Butte Search and Rescue were then deployed to Mount Crested Butte and began a search operation. The hiker's body was found by helicopter at around 1:05 PM, below the cliffs. The SAR team then recovered the body on foot. At this time a cause of death has not been made available, and the victim's next of kin has been notified, officials said. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
CBS News

River accidents leave two people dead in Colorado

Authorities said two people died in separate river accidents in western Colorado. Mesa County sheriff's officials said six people were recreating on a paddleboard, a kayak and a raft on the Colorado River in Grand Junction when they encountered trouble near a bridge Wednesday afternoon. Five of the people were able to make their way to an island, but the paddleboarder remained missing.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy