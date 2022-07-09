ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Could Buccaneers Have Chris Godwin Back Against Dallas Cowboys?

By David Harrison
BucsGameday
BucsGameday
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1usN73_0gZcCuCY00

We've heard a lot of speculation on when Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin might return from the torn ACL he suffered in Week 15 of the 2021 season against the New Orleans Saints.

At the time, Godwin had six catches on seven targets gaining 49-yards and was on his way to perhaps his best statistical performance of the year.

READ MORE: Could Jimmy G Back Up Tom Brady Again?

Instead, the star receiver left in the first half, and the Bucs lost 9-0.

Try as they might, Tampa Bay couldn't make it to the NFL's finale in Los Angeles without Godwin, and questions about 'What might have been?' turned to 'When will he return?' this offseason.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, having Godwin Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys may be more realistic than most thought just a few short months ago.

“They are hopeful that he’ll be ready for opening day,” Schefter said recently on NFL Live about Godwin's potential return. “They’ll chart him, monitor him, track him during the summer, see how he’s coming along. Obviously not going to rush him back.”

Of course, if No. 14 is on the field to start the season, it'll likely be the first game action he'll see since leaving the field with that ACL injury last December.

“Probably would be surprised if we saw him in any preseason games,” Schefter continued. “I think the goal will be to see if he’s ready for opening day, which I don’t think is out of the question right now.”

Of course, this isn't the first time we've heard of the possibility Godwin returns sooner than expected.

In early June, fellow Buccaneers receiver, Cyril Grayson Jr. appeared on the Pewter Report podcast and predicted Godwin would come back sooner than anyone was expecting.

Music to the ears of Bucs fans everywhere.

For more on this and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers check out James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott spills secret behind incredible body transformation that has Cowboys fans hyped

After a subpar season last year, there were a lot of questions surrounding Dak Prescott’s physical abilities. However, last week a photo of the Cowboys QB went viral as he appeared to have an entirely different looking physique. DallasCowboys.com writer Nick Eatman was able to obtain just how Prescott pulled it off. “I got a […] The post Dak Prescott spills secret behind incredible body transformation that has Cowboys fans hyped appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo wins playoff for third American Century Celebrity Championship title

STATELINE, Nev. — After Mark Mulder held the lead for most of the day, there was some drama to end the 2022 American Century Celebrity Golf Championship. It came down to two playoff holes and sudden-death drama between three players — Mark Mulder, Tony Romo and Joe Pavelski — to determine the winner. It was the first three-way playoff in tournament history and the fifth playoff overall, and comes off a playoff last year, when Vinny Del Negro outlasted John Smoltz.
ARLINGTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Tampa, FL
Arlington, TX
Football
Tampa, FL
Football
City
Dallas, TX
City
Star, TX
ClutchPoints

2 hidden gems on the Cowboys’ roster in 2022

Hidden gems aren’t usually found in the first round of the draft. Those players are usually expected to perform at a high level. But the Dallas Cowboys do in fact have such a player on their roster. Let’s look at that player and another hidden gem on this Cowboys...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Adam Schefter
Cowboys Country

Cowboys O-Line: Should Dallas Sign Free Agent Help?

Duane Brown. Eric Fisher. Nate Solder. Riley Reiff. Offensive linemen are, relatively speaking, a no-name bunch. Yet at this moment in free agency, it so happens that those four accomplished O-linemen remain unsigned and available. Do the Dallas Cowboys need to make a call?. As the Cowboys march toward the...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

2 NFL Head Coaches On The Hot Seat Behind Matt Rhule

With the 2022 NFL season nearly here, there’s already a list of coaches facing pressure to perform this season. The most obvious coach needing to perform is the Carolina Panthers’ head coach, Matt Rhule. After a disastrous 2021 season that saw the team implode, Rhule found himself in...
CLEVELAND, OH
AllPanthers

How Much Better Does Baker Mayfield Make the Panthers?

Just a week ago, expectations for the Panthers were very low with many around the league pegging them to be a bottom five or so team. Having a quarterback room that consists of Sam Darnold, PJ Walker, and Matt Corral doesn't necessarily scream "competitive", but adding Baker Mayfield to the fold changes everything.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#Acl#The New Orleans Saints#Espn#Godwin Week 1#Nfl Live
ClutchPoints

The truth behind how Browns viewed ‘childish’ Baker Mayfield, exposed

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns have gone their separate ways after the AFC North franchise shipped the former Oklahoma Sooners gunslinger to the Carolina Panthers. Even with all the uncertainty surrounding the situation of Deshaun Watson, the Browns were always expected to end their relationship with Mayfield, as it became apparent that the two […] The post The truth behind how Browns viewed ‘childish’ Baker Mayfield, exposed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says he’s entering the 2022 season in the best shape of his life. “A couple of weeks out and I’m in the best shape that I’ve ever been in,” Prescott said via Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com. “So it’s time to ramp it up and get going.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Court cases on Deshaun Watson's civil suits to take place after season

The ongoing Deshaun Watson situation recently reached an important milestone, with the hearing during which the NFL and NFLPA presented their arguments for and against suspension taking place. A report from Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio sheds light on some of the allegations Watson faced, and their absence from the NFL’s case made against the Browns QB.
NFL
BucsGameday

BucsGameday

Tampa, FL
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BucsGameday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers

Comments / 0

Community Policy