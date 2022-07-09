ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker Placed on Dallas Cowboys Injured Reserve

By David Harrison
 4 days ago

Familiar name with an unfortunate development just weeks ahead of training camp.

Devante Bond played in 31 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers between 2017-2019.

On Friday, he was placed on injured reserve by the Dallas Cowboys according to Jon Machota of The Athletic .

During his time with the Bucs, Bond not only played in 31 games but started six after being a sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

As the 183rd overall pick that year, Bond joined cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III (1st Round), defensive end Noah Spence (2), kicker Roberto Aguayo (2), cornerback and eventual special teams standout Ryan Smith (4), offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch (5), and fullback Danny Vitale (6) as the newest Buccaneers that year.

Of course, none of them are with the team anymore, and this class is widely considered the biggest blemish on general manager Jason Licht's resume.

Bond appeared in four games with Tampa Bay in the 2019 season before being cut on October 16th, and signed with the Chicago Bears on December 9th that same year.

He spent the rest of the 2019 season and 2020 with the Bears, though he didn't have a regular-season appearance following his first year with the team.

In 2021, Bond found his way onto the practice squad and was hoping to make a push for playing time once again in a fairly thin Cowboys linebacker room.

Unfortunately, he suffered a knee injury during an OTA practice in early June, and will miss the 2022 season after having surgery.

