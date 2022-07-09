ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webb City, MO

Over 10,000 anticipated at annual Webb City festival

By Dustin Lattimer
 3 days ago

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City’s annual premier festival kicks off this evening (7/8) with events and activities packed into two days of family-friendly fun.

It’s called the “Route 66 Cruise-A-Palooza” and takes place in Webb City’s King Jack Park on Friday, July 8th from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Saturday, July 9th from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The 13th annual Route 66 Cruise-A-Palooza comes to a close tomorrow night (7/9) with a professional fireworks show, scheduled for 10:00 p.m.

In the video below, Webb City Community Development Director, Erin Turner, describes all the events taking place at this year’s festival.

VIDEO: Events Taking Place At The 2022 Route 66 Cruise-A-Palooza

“I think this year is going to be our biggest Cruise-A-Palooza yet. We have over 70 vendors. Half are already here. We’ve got the rest coming tomorrow morning, which the festival begins at 10:00 a.m. tomorrow. We’ve got Goonies (playing) in the park tonight, which is sponsored by the Route 66 Movie Theater. On stage we have live entertainment all day tomorrow. More than 15 food trucks. We’ve got the Tulsa Wind Riders and other kites that are going to be here and so when people are driving down (highway) 171, they’ll see the sky filled with kites. We’ve got several companies that have large machinery and large vehicles that kids can come and check out. We also have a petting zoo. Tomorrow, Cycle Connection is going to have a fundraiser ride for the Humane Society. So around noon tomorrow, 100 motorcycles will be rolling in, but the Car Cruise is really kind of was is the basis for the event, and we will have cars coming in starting to park at 10 a.m., with awards at 6:00 p.m. One of the most fun, exciting new additions this year is that Henkle’s Ace Hardware is having their Carnivore State Cook-off. It’s a sanctioned state cook off, where we have nearly 30 chefs that are going to be coming in and cooking steak. They’ll get to pick their cut of meat and then they’ve got a big group of judges that have already been chosen, so the smell of steak will fill the air tomorrow… so, there’s just a little bit of something for everyone, and a lot of stuff for the kids too,” explained Erin Turner, Community Development Director for Webb City.

Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

