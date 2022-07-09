Lee’s Summit North senior Cayden Green credits Chiefs players for college decision

Lee’s Summit North offensive tackle commits to Oklahoma.

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are forever present even in the offseason.

Lee’s Summit North senior offensive tackle Cayden Green is a four-star recruit who committed to Oklahoma on Friday.

Green is a top three ranked player in Missouri and top 100 in the country.

“Just being an offensive lineman, i feel like it’s a hard opportunity to pass up,” Green said about choosing Oklahoma. “The combination of that and the new staff: how genuine they are and how much [sic] quality of men they are.”

“Going into the SEC, of course you gotta be big strong and quick so just getting stronger and quicker all the time,” Green said about Oklahoma’s plans to join the SEC in 2024.

The 6’5 315 pound athlete also said a couple of current Chiefs Orlando Brown and Creed Humphrey, OU alums, led to his decision as well.

“Me being a Chiefs fan, Orlando and Creed, just seeing them on my team, it does help.”

With his commitment out the way, Green says his recruiting is done and he’s ready to make the Broncos one of the best teams in the state as one of the goals for this season.

“First of all win my coach (head coach Jamar Mozee) a state ring because he deserves it and he needs him one and I wanna win him one before I leave.

“I wanna build a top 5 class with this class.”

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.