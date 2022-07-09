ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Lee’s Summit North senior Cayden Green credits Chiefs players for college decision

By PJ Green
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eXWnN_0gZcBX8A00
Lee’s Summit North offensive tackle commits to Oklahoma.

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are forever present even in the offseason.

Lee’s Summit North senior offensive tackle Cayden Green is a four-star recruit who committed to Oklahoma on Friday.

Green is a top three ranked player in Missouri and top 100 in the country.

“Just being an offensive lineman, i feel like it’s a hard opportunity to pass up,” Green said about choosing Oklahoma. “The combination of that and the new staff: how genuine they are and how much [sic] quality of men they are.”

“Going into the SEC, of course you gotta be big strong and quick so just getting stronger and quicker all the time,” Green said about Oklahoma’s plans to join the SEC in 2024.

The 6’5 315 pound athlete also said a couple of current Chiefs Orlando Brown and Creed Humphrey, OU alums, led to his decision as well.

“Me being a Chiefs fan, Orlando and Creed, just seeing them on my team, it does help.”

With his commitment out the way, Green says his recruiting is done and he’s ready to make the Broncos one of the best teams in the state as one of the goals for this season.

“First of all win my coach (head coach Jamar Mozee) a state ring because he deserves it and he needs him one and I wanna win him one before I leave.

“I wanna build a top 5 class with this class.”

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Oklahoma football: Sooners add another elite defender to 2023 commitment list

Like the old Morton Salt advertising tagline: “When it rains, it pours.” That’s how you can describe the past week in Oklahoma football recruiting. Since the July 4th holiday weekend and on through last week, the Sooners have landed five new commitments to their 2023 class, the most recent being four-star edge-rusher prospect Adepoju Adebawore out of North Kansas City High School in Kansas City, Missouri.
KANSAS CITY, MO
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma Recruiting: Under Venables Things Are Better Than OK

Over the last several months, national media has poured on the Oklahoma Sooners about how bad things are going to be in Norman this upcoming season. Relatively speaking, an 8-4 season for Brent Venables and the Sooners would be a major letdown, there’s no doubt about it. However, is it feasible that Oklahoma is going to fall that far? How much did they actually have to replace?
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee's Summit, MO
Sports
Lee's Summit, MO
Football
Local
Missouri Football
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Lee's Summit, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Oklahoma State
Kansas City, MO
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Orlando Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Summit North#The Kansas City Chiefs#Sec#Fox4 News
showmeprogress.com

Pro-choice Demonstration – Kansas City, Missouri – July 9, 2022

In the past ten days there have been a number of pro-choice demonstrations across Missouri in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court’s gutting of Roe v Wade and bodily autonomy. The demonstrations continue. At 5:00 p.m. today around fifty individuals showed up in Mill Creek Park for a pro-choice...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX4 News Kansas City

Marco’s Pizza opens in Blue Springs

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The newest Marco’s Pizza location in Blue Springs is opening its doors Monday. The franchise-owned location will open at 701 NW 7 Highway offering their full menu, including the signature Pizza Bowls, at 11 a.m. “We are eager to be opening our new location...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy