The U.S. House panel investigating Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results described Tuesday how the president explicitly called on his supporters to come to Washington on Jan. 6, 2021 for a "wild" protest — resulting in an insurrection. Trump exerted extraordinary influence over the mob, who marched to the Capitol on […]

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 18 MINUTES AGO