Orange County, CA

Inmate gets 20 years for bold Orange County jail escape

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — One of three men who carried out a daring, elaborate escape from a Southern California jail was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison.

Bac Tien Duong, 49, was sentenced both for the Jan. 22, 2016, breakout and for attempted murder in the case that first got him locked up. He was given credit for the more than seven years he already spent in jail.

Duong, a reputed street gang member, was awaiting trial when he and two other inmates broke out of the Orange County Central Jail Complex in Santa Ana.

Using smuggled tools, the three cut through a metal grate in their maximum-security dorm cell, then climbed through plumbing shafts within the walls to reach the roof, where they rappelled down five stories using a rope made of bed linens, according to authorities and a cellphone video shot by one of the men.

That day, Duong allegedly called an unlicensed taxi driver who had advertised in Vietnamese-language publications. The 72-year-old driver was kidnapped and sometimes held at gunpoint as he drove the men around. The men then stole a van and took both vehicles and taxi driver Long Ma along as they drove hundreds of miles north to the San Francisco Bay Area, authorities said.

The men and Ma stayed in motels until on Jan. 29, when Duong took an opportunity to drive with Ma alone back to Southern California, telling Ma that another escapee had intended to kill the driver, according to an account Ma gave the Orange County Register in 2016.

The other two men, Hossein Nayeri and Jonathan Tieu, were arrested the next day in San Francisco, ending a weeklong manhunt.

The taxi driver, who has credited Duong with saving his life, filed a letter to the court asking the judge to show mercy to Duong, the Register reported.

Duong was the first of the three men to go to trial on escape charges.

At the time of the escape, Tieu was facing retrial on charges of murder and attempted murder for a 2011 shooting outside an Orange County pool hall.

Nayeri was sentenced in 2020 to life in prison without possibility of parole for kidnapping and torturing a marijuana dispensary whose penis was cut off in 2012 by robbers who mistakenly thought he’d buried $1 million in the desert.

Fontana Herald News

UPDATE: Another in-custody death is reported at West Valley Detention Center; murder suspect is found unresponsive

Another in-custody death has been reported at West Valley Detention Center (WVDC), and an investigation regarding the cause of the inmate's death has been initiated. On July 9 at 4 a.m., deputies at the jail found Guadalupe Gonzales, a 33-year-old resident of San Bernardino, unresponsive on his bed, according to a news release issued by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department on July 11.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

2 dead, 1 wounded in family feud over Florida vacation home

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — A family fight over the home of a woman who moved into an assisted living facility left two people dead, and another wounded, police said. A preliminary investigation found that as several members of the family prepared to arrive in Florida for a vacation, a male relative who didn’t have permission to be there was asked to leave, Boca Raton police said in a news release.
BOCA RATON, FL
wcbi.com

Defendant pleads guilty in double murder case in Alabama

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI)-The first of five defendants in a double murder case from 2018 pleaded guilty Friday, agreeing to serve two consecutive life sentences. 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin announced the plea of 28-year-old Michael Evan. Council. Council, of New Jersey, was responsible for the shooting deaths...
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#The Orange County Central#Vietnamese
The Associated Press

Feds release 1st report on W.Va. fatal helicopter crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A helicopter crash last month that killed six people in West Virginia occurred when the aircraft hit a rock face 15 minutes after takeoff from a local airport, federal investigators said in a preliminary report Tuesday. The Vietnam-era Bell UH-1B “Huey” helicopter struck the rock face in an area about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) from Logan County Airport in Amherstdale, National Transportation Safety Board investigators said in the report. The cockpit and cabin then crashed into a roadway and a guardrail and were consumed by fire. Investigators have not yet released any information about the cause of the accident. A final report could take a year or two to complete, they said. The flight on June 22 was the last scheduled for the day during a multiday reunion for helicopter enthusiasts where visitors could sign up to ride or fly the historic Huey helicopter, described by organizers as one of the last of its kind still flying.
AMHERSTDALE, WV
The Associated Press

North Dakota AG rejects calls for police body camera video

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley on Tuesday rejected calls to release body camera footage of a fatal police shooting in Fargo and said he will personally oversee the case himself. Wrigley’s announcement came a day after family members and their supporters demanded to see video in the death of 28-year-old Shane Netterville, of Jamestown. About 50 people gathered Monday evening outside Fargo City Hall in a protest organized by a Native American group. Wrigley said the footage will be made public once all the proceedings are complete. “As a matter of course, law enforcement does not release evidence to the media for public consumption,” Wrigley said, noting there are only limited exceptions. “There are practical reasons, constitutional reasons and ethical considerations as well.”
FARGO, ND
The Associated Press

Suburban Chicago police fatally shoot knife-wielding woman

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (AP) — Suburban Chicago police investigating a domestic disturbance fatally shot a 64-year-old woman Sunday who was armed with a knife when officers arrived at the door of her apartment, police said. Illinois State Police, who are investigating the deadly shooting, said Monday the woman was holding a knife when Flossmoor officers arrived at the door of her apartment in the Cook County village about noon Sunday. Officers shot the woman, who was identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as Madeline Miller. She was pronounced dead shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday at a hospital in Hazel Crest, the medical examiner’s office said. Miller suffered multiple gunshot wounds and her death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner, the Daily Southtown reported.
FLOSSMOOR, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

