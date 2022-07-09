Lakers News: Kyrie Irving Attends LA Sparks Game Amid Trade Rumors

Kyrie Irving is no stranger to sending messages, whether it's a cryptic tweet, or directly to NBA reporters. The Nets guard, who's been talked about non-stop recently after news broke that the Lakers and Nets have "engaged" in trade talks that would net the Lakers the seven-time All-Star. Kyrie is currently in Los Angeles, which isn't an uncommon thing for any NBA player during the summer, but he made an appearance at the LA Sparks game last night.

The Sparks ended up getting smoked by the Seattle Storm 106-69.

Of course, the NBA world took notice of Kyrie perhaps taking in a game at his future home stadium, Crypto.com Arena.

Kyrie sticking around in LA has led many to believe that he's hoping a trade to the Lakers gets completed in the near future. NBA reporter Ric Bucher reported that there's some insiders that believe that Irving being in LA amid the trade speculation is not a coincidence.

"Kyrie's already in LA. Now, he's worked out here before, but indicators that I'm getting is that he's here, and he's not leaving, and eventually that deal is going to get done."

The two variables that are considered major hurdles at the moment are draft pick compensation and the inclusion of Nets guard Joe Harris in a potential Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook trade between the Lakers and Nets. The fact that Westbrook is owed $47.1M, and that Brooklyn's currently in the luxury tax already, are two other variables that are significant factors in a trade.

Maybe Kyrie was just enjoying a night of watching basketball, or maybe, it's a bit of foreshadowing.