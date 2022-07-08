Two Douglas County school board members under investigation for perjury

A contractor allegedly scamming people in the Denver metro area may be held accountable after months of no recourse. After CBS4 Investigates started inquiring about a case where a woman was allegedly conned out of $1,100, Aurora Police started investigating, and Friday afternoon police said they're working to obtain a misdemeanor arrest warrant against the man allegedly responsible. It's not yet submitted, as police say it is still being worked on.It all started in December, when Pat Barash, who rents out several apartment units in the metro area, needed carpeting work in one of her units in Aurora. She found...

AURORA, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO