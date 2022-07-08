ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, CO

Two Douglas County school board members under investigation for perjury

 4 days ago

Westword: An investigation is underway to determine whether two members of the Douglas County School District’s Board of Education, president Mike Peterson and District E director Christine Williams, committed perjury...

Suzie Glassman

DougCo group begins school board recall effort

(Castle Rock, CO) A group called DougCo’s Future launched a fundraising effort over the weekend to recall the four new conservative board members. Bolstered by a DougCo Collective poll showing 60% of voters support these efforts, the group believes it’s time to move forward.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Some call for overturn of Rent Stabilization ban in Colorado, others say it could hurt in the long run

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Demonstrators are calling on Colorado lawmakers to overturn state law and allow the government to step in and help residents struggling to pay rent. Some say that "rent stabilization" policies are the answer to a more affordable lifestyle. They want a law, passed in 1981, that prevents governments from imposing The post Some call for overturn of Rent Stabilization ban in Colorado, others say it could hurt in the long run appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
highlandsranch.org

Metro District enacts new water conservation measures

As of July 20, Highlands Ranch will be under Stage 1 drought restrictions, as implemented by the community’s water provider Centennial Water and Sanitation District. As the biggest commercial water user in the community, the Highlands Ranch Metro District is adapting its practices to reduce overall water use and cut outdoor irrigation water consumption by 20%.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
9NEWS

Man charged for alleged threat against Colorado elections official

DENVER — A man who allegedly made a threatening phone call against Colorado's top elections official has been charged with retaliating against an elected official, prosecutors said Friday. Kirk Wertz, 52, was arrested Wednesday in suburban Denver over the June 30 phone call to the office of Colorado Secretary...
DENVER, CO
coloradonewsline.com

Gun rights group sues Colorado town over new firearm restrictions

A far-right Colorado gun rights group and a national gun rights organization sued the town of Superior on July 7, arguing that the town’s recent firearm regulations are unconstitutional. In June, the Superior Town Board voted unanimously to pass updated regulations regarding assault weapons, the purchase and sale of...
SUPERIOR, CO
CBS Denver

CBS4 investigation prompts Aurora police to investigate alleged shady contractor

A contractor allegedly scamming people in the Denver metro area may be held accountable after months of no recourse. After CBS4 Investigates started inquiring about a case where a woman was allegedly conned out of $1,100, Aurora Police started investigating, and Friday afternoon police said they're working to obtain a misdemeanor arrest warrant against the man allegedly responsible. It's not yet submitted, as police say it is still being worked on.It all started in December, when Pat Barash, who rents out several apartment units in the metro area, needed carpeting work in one of her units in Aurora. She found...
AURORA, CO
KXRM

Monument police warns public of new phone scam

MONUMENT, Colo. — The Monument Police Department (MPD) is alerting the community to be on alert for scam callers who pose as law enforcement officers asking for money. MPD has been made aware of individuals claiming to work for the police department and attempting to collect fraudulent payments. If...
MONUMENT, CO
CBS Denver

Health officials prioritize cleanup efforts at Clear Creek Superfund Site

Like most of Colorado, Clear Creek County has a rich mining history. Gold was discovered near Idaho Springs in 1859.  "For the next 20 years, the Black Hawk/Central City area was the leading mining center in Colorado," the Environmental Protection Agency stated in a Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) stated.  Much of the state's foundation was built by that early mining activity. But it also created some present-day hazards. In 1983, the EPA designated the area a Superfund Cleanup Site.  Now, after the most recent assessment showed that some of the mine waste piles may still pose a human health risk,...
CENTRAL CITY, CO
KKTV

6-year-old dies from rattlesnake bite in Colorado, experts raise awareness

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News is learning more about a 6-year-old boy who was bitten and killed by a rattlesnake. Family friends tell 11 News the tragic incident happened in the Bluestem Prairie Open Space in Security-Widefield. The little boy was bitten the evening of July 5 and passed away earlier Monday. Per family wishes, 11 News will not provide information on what happened or the little boy’s name at this time.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
yellowscene.com

End of an Era Aiding Homeless in Colorado

Editor’s note: This story was originally published by Public News Service Colorado Connection and was shared via AP StoryShare. It was written by Eric Galatas. Galatas works as a Public News Service staff writer and producer. Not long after the Reagan administration’s massive cuts to public housing and housing...
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

Small business flower shop target of multiple crimes

DENVER – Local small business owner, Jessica Sparzak, yet again another target of crime in the Denver area after the catalytic converter from her company’s mobile Flower Truck was stolen. “You can see where it was cut. There are wires still hanging. It’s very easy to realize that’s...
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Planned temporary closure of Manitou Incline

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Due to the Barr Trail Mountain Race, the Manitou Incline will close temporarily for a partial day. On Sunday, July 17, the Manitou Incline will be closed to accommodate the race from 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. The Incline will close again in September...
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
Government Technology

‘Digital Dragnet’ Finds Arson Suspects, Raises Privacy Alarms

(TNS) — More than three months had passed since five family members died in an arson fire and investigators still had no leads on who set the house ablaze on the quiet street in northeast Denver. They’d authored nearly two dozen search warrants since the Aug. 5, 2020, fire...
DENVER, CO
denverbroncos.com

Statement from Rob Walton on behalf of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The following statement was released Monday from Rob Walton on behalf of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group. "We're pleased to welcome former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to our ownership group. A highly respected public servant, accomplished academic and corporate leader, Secretary Rice is well known as a passionate and knowledgeable football fan who has worked to make the sport stronger and better. She is the daughter of a football coach and served on the inaugural College Football Playoff Committee. She moved to Denver with her family when she was 12 years old and went on to attend the University of Denver for both college and graduate school. Her unique experience and extraordinary judgment will be a great benefit to our group and the Broncos organization."
ENGLEWOOD, CO

