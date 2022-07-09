Fresh Covid outbreaks put tens of millions under lockdown in China

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Macau, a semiautonomous region off the coast of southern China known for its casinos, recorded its first-ever deaths from COVID-19 after two elderly people with underlying conditions—a 100-year-old and a 94-year-old—succumbed to the disease on Sunday. The deaths break Macau's streak of being one of the only cities on earth to not record a death from COVID-19 since the pandemic broke out two and a half years ago and went on to kill 6.3 million people around the world. Globally, 1,500 people are still dying from COVID-19 daily.
