ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

Motorcycle driver injured in collision in Manchester

By Joseph Villanova / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago

MANCHESTER — The operator of a motorcycle was injured Friday night in a collision with a car on Buckland Hills Drive.

Police say they responded to the scene of an accident involving a motor vehicle and a motorcycle at about 7:30 p.m., in the area of 465 Buckland Hills Drive.

The operator of the motorcycle sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the accident, and was transported to St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center.

Police and fire department personnel remained on the scene to investigate the accident.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

LifeStar called to bicycle accident in Coventry

COVENTRY — LifeStar was called Monday after a man fell from his bicycle in the area of Brewster Street. Interim Police Chief Jeff Spadjinske said this morning that the bicyclist was flown to Hartford Hospital around 7:45 p.m. Spadjinske said the man was transported by LifeStar because of the...
COVENTRY, CT
Eyewitness News

Another wrong-way driver causes a serious crash

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A wrong-way driver caused a vehicle to flip over in Waterbury overnight. The crash happened on Route 8 south between exits 36 and 34. According to state police, Yocasta Delrosario, 43, of Torrington was driving northbound on in the southbound lane when she collided with another vehicle.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

3 injured after car crashes into building in East Hampton: pd

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Emergency crews are responding to a car that went into a building on Tuesday morning. Officials said the car went into the Studio 13 building on Main Street just before 11 a.m. Three people suffered minor injuries and were treated at Marlborough Hospital, after the crash. They were identified as […]
EAST HAMPTON, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Woman, 40, killed in Stafford accident

STAFFORD — A local woman was killed Monday evening after her car skidded off the road and rolled over, striking a tree, according to state police. The agency identified the driver killed as 40-year-old Rebecca Normandin, of Stafford Springs. State police said the crash occurred around 8 p.m. Monday.
STAFFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, CT
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Manchester, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Manchester, CT
Accidents
GreenwichTime

5 fatal crashes in 4 years on Hartford road angers residents

HARTFORD — A 33-year-old city resident was killed and two others were injured early Monday morning in a crash at the corner of New Britain and Fairfield avenues. But the tragic incident doesn’t surprise some in the neighborhood who have been calling for the city to improve safety conditions along New Britain Avenue.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

1 killed, 2 injured in Hartford crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is dead and two others are in serious condition following a two-vehicle crash in Hartford early Monday morning. Police responded to the intersection of New Britain Avenue and Fairfield Avenue just before 1 a.m for the report of a serious crash involving a grey Ford Focus and black Nissan […]
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Police ID man killed in Vernon motorcycle crash

VERNON — Police have identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash that occurred on Talcottville Road on Sunday afternoon. The motorcyclist was identified as Stafford resident John White, 54, according to Vernon Police Lt. Robert Marra. Marra said that at 1:38 p.m. on Sunday, a Honda CRV traveling...
VERNON, CT
WTNH

Woman chased down bike path in East Granby: police

EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 20-year-old woman was reportedly chased on a popular bike path in East Granby.  The woman’s mother posted about the alleged encounter on Facebook, prompting the town and East Granby Resident Trooper to take action. The post said a man told the woman to “come here” as she was running by […]
EAST GRANBY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#Fire Department#Accident#St Francis Hospital
WTNH

Milford crash results in serious injuries

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford police responded to a serious car collision in the area of Broad Street and Bridgeport Avenue over the weekend. Officers were notified of the crash just before 5 p.m. on Sunday evening. Police stated that a juvenile was involved in this crash, driving a 2007 Lexus IS250.
MILFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Untimely death in Vernon

VERNON — Police are investigating an “untimely” death of a 57-year-old woman that was called in Tuesday morning in the area of Park West Drive. Lt. Robert Marra said police received a call at around 9:45 a.m. regarding the death of an individual. On arrival, police found the woman dead in one of the apartment buildings on Park West Drive.
VERNON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Man found unresponsive in cell in critical condition

MANCHESTER — A 37-year-old man is in critical condition after suffering a medical emergency while in a holding cell in police custody Saturday night, police say. The man, who was found unresponsive in his cell at police headquarters on Saturday around 6 p.m. received immediate medical attention before being transported to Hartford Hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Journal Inquirer

Windsor Locks woman killed in I-291 wrong-way crash

A woman from Windsor Locks was killed late Sunday night as she drove the wrong-way on Interstate-291, according to state police. State police have identified the woman as 31-year-old Samantha Smith. According to an accident report, around 11:45 p.m., Smith was driving the wrong direction on the Eastbound side of...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
ABC6.com

Police identify 2 teens killed in Foster crash

FOSTER, R.I. (WLNE) — Police have identified two teenagers killed in a Foster crash last week. The rollover crash happened just before 6 a.m. Thursday on Salisbury Road. Foster Police Chief David Breit identified the two teens as Michael Matthews and Payton Baxter, both 17 years old. Both were...
FOSTER, RI
WTNH

PD: 4 injured in domestic-related stabbing in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police are investigating a domestic disturbance where four people were stabbed on Monday evening. Police said around 6 p.m., officers responded to a home on North Street for the report of a domestic disturbance. Four people inside the home were treated by emergency crews on scene and transported to Yale […]
HAMDEN, CT
WWLP

Springfield shooting victim identified as Adriana Gonzalez

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman died nearly a week later after being shot in Springfield on Sunday, July 3rd. According to the Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 3:30 a.m. on July 3rd, officers were called to the intersection of Terrence and State streets for a gun call and a ShotSpotter Activation. They were told a group of people was fighting. When officers arrived, they saw several cars were damaged by gunfire and damage consistent with a bat or similar object.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Deadly boat crash in Portland under investigation

Channel 3 Ice Cream social heads to Mortensen Dairy Ice Cream. On today's Amazing K9 Duos, we meet Sgt. Carlson and K9 Bane of the Cromwell Police Department. Deadly boating incident in Portland under investigation. Updated: 3 hours ago. Frisbie's Dairy Barn. Updated: 3 hours ago. Fire at Hebron supermarket...
WWLP

Apartment fire on Marble Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to put out a fire on Marble Street in Springfield Sunday night. According to Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi, crews were called to a fire at an apartment building around 9:20 p.m. Sunday located on 65 Marble Street. Calvi told 22News the fire...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

ID Released For Portland Boating Accident Victim

State officials have released the identity of a person killed during a boating accident on the Connecticut River that also injured seven, two of them children. The incident in Middlesex County, in the town of Portland in the area of Gildersleeve Island on Sunday, July 10. The preliminary investigation by...
PORTLAND, CT
Journal Inquirer

DEEP: One killed in boat crash on Connecticut River in Portland

PORTLAND — One person was killed and seven others were injured Sunday after a vessel crashed on the Connecticut River, officials said. Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police are investigating the incident, which was reported shortly before 5 p.m., according to James Fowler, a spokesperson for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
PORTLAND, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
6K+
Followers
289
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy