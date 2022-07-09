Motorcycle driver injured in collision in Manchester

MANCHESTER — The operator of a motorcycle was injured Friday night in a collision with a car on Buckland Hills Drive.

Police say they responded to the scene of an accident involving a motor vehicle and a motorcycle at about 7:30 p.m., in the area of 465 Buckland Hills Drive.

The operator of the motorcycle sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the accident, and was transported to St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center.

Police and fire department personnel remained on the scene to investigate the accident.