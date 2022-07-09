ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Taron Egerton Reveals How Playing Elton John In Rocketman Inspired The Next Stage Of His Career

By Carly Levy
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13wSru_0gZc8A8r00
(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

It was no surprise that actor Taron Egerton was able to belt out Elton John for Rocketman. All you had to do was listen to his amazing rendition of Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing” for the animated film Sing and you were sold. But being part of an epic biopic about one of the most legendary performers can help you think about your own career. Egerton reveals how being part of the off-camera elements in Rocketman allowed him to think about a new direction in his acting career.

While Taron Egerton went through a number of preparations to portray Elton John like learning to play the piano and the many costume changes, this British actor had a behind-the-scenes role as well. During an interview with Screen Rant, Egerton revealed that taking part in Rocketman was more than just portraying the “magical” struggles of Elton John.

When I [did] Rocket Man, because of the musical elements of it, I had been involved with lots of elements of the storytelling that weren't just about the acting. I had a close relationship with the director - it wasn't our first project - so I'd been popping into the edit to see how things were going. And I'd enjoyed those conversations; I'd enjoyed being in the studio and learning about how the music was going to fit into the film and all the rest of it.

Before Rocketman, the Golden Globe-winning film’s director Dexter Fletcher directed Egerton in Eddie the Eagle which was another biopic about the true story of British underdog skier Michael Edwards. He then took over for the musical biopic Bohemian Rhapsody after its original director, Bryan Singer, was fired. So with biographical dramas and his partnership with Taron Egerton under his belt, it makes sense why he was the perfect director for honoring Elton John’s legacy.

The 32-year-old actor continued to tell Screen Rant about the surprise additional role he was granted in Rocketman.

By the time this came around, I knew that I was interested in filmmaking conversations as well as acting ones. So, I just asked them if I could be a producer, and if they would welcome my input in that way. And they, very surprisingly and kindly, said yes. That's how it happened to me.

This wouldn’t be the last time Taron Egerton would try his hand at producing. You can see him be part of Apple TV’s haunting new series Black Bird playing the real-life Jimmy Keene who must coax a confession out of a suspected serial killer. Not only will Egerton be showing off his dramatic acting chops in front of the camera, but will also be the show’s executive producer. This will be a great chance for audiences to see what the Kingsman actor can do as he expands his range as an actor and behind the camera.

We now know who to thank if Taron Egerton’s behind-the-scenes career ends up taking off. After not seeing him in a live-action role in three years, you have the chance to see Egerton’s acting and executive producing skills in Black Bird playing now on your Apple TV+ subscription.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31PTaR_0gZc8A8r00

Just your average South Floridian cinephile who believes the pen is mightier than the sword.

Comments / 0

Related
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Matthew McConaughey Once Said Kate Hudson Was ‘Very Easy to Be Attracted to’

Chemistry is one of the main ingredients when making a romantic movie. The lead actors must convince the viewers that they are truly and madly in love with one another for it to make sense. While it’s easy for seasoned actors to fake that emotion, for others, it comes naturally. Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson have years of acting experience, but they have their chemistry on lock for movies. McConaughey once said Hudson was “very easy to be attracted to.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taron Egerton
Person
Bryan Singer
Person
Dexter Fletcher
Person
Elton John
Cinemablend

Did Will Smith’s Oscar Slap Sink Bad Boys 4? Here’s What Martin Lawrence Says

In early 2020, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunited for Bad Boys for Life, their third outings as Miami detectives Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett. The threequel was a critical and commercial success, leading Sony Pictures to greenlight Bad Boys 4. However, in the aftermath of Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, it was called into question whether Bad Boys 4 would still move forward, but now Lawrence is sharing what he knows about the upcoming movie.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Says Stranger Things 'Ruined Kate Bush'

There is little doubt that Kate Bush is one of the most influential musicians in history and people are finally learning more about her, thanks to Stranger Things Season 4. However, there are some people who are a bit salty about the resurgence of Bush's popularity. "Some people" is actually Taika Waititi who claims that the series "ruined Kate Bush" and forced him to cut some scenes from Thor: Love and Thunder!
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocketman#British
Deadline

Benicio Del Toro Pays Tribute To His ‘The Way Of The Gun’ Co-Star James Caan: “I Call Him The Dream”

Benicio del Toro paid tribute to James Caan at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival on Friday. “I call him The Dream,” he said of his The Way of the Gun co-star, who died this week at age 82. “When I met him, I walked up to him and I said ‘Mr Caan, it’s an honor to be here working with you.’ He said, ‘You can call me The Dream.’ And I said ‘Why?’ ‘Cos it’s a dream to work with me.’”
MOVIES
Cinemablend

11 Years After Amy Winehouse’s Death, Her Biopic Is Moving Forward With Some Fifty Shades Talent

The life of Amy Winehouse definitely has the makings of a biopic film. Just like with music biopics such as Selena, Judy and Bohemian Rhapsody where a young musician’s life is cut short, Amy Winehouse sadly falls in this category. The 27-year-old singer passed away from alcohol poisoning eleven years ago, but her story will be told through a biopic that's moving forward with some Fifty Shades of Grey talent behind it.
CELEBRITIES
Polygon

Netflix’s faux Whitney Houston movie Beauty should have gone for broke

Netflix’s movie Beauty isn’t a Whitney Houston biopic — at least, not officially. The Chi creator Lena Waithe changed all the familiar names in Houston’s life to allegorical signifiers for this story about a young, Black, queer Gospel singer waiting on her ascension to stardom. The word “queer” is particularly important here, and it’s probably the primary reason this film follows the chronological events of Houston’s early life but doesn’t have her family’s backing or include her songs.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

The Rock Continues Run Of Sweet Public Gestures, But This Time The Woman He Helped Had No Idea Who He Was

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has had a stellar past few years where the box office is concerned and his upcoming movies look like straight bangers as well. In addition to his Hollywood career, though, he’s apparently killing it in when it comes to acts of kindness. He recently not only bought his mother her forever home but also bought a house and car for his cousin. Aside from home purchases, Johnson seemingly continued his run of sweet gestures in some smaller ways and, this time, the woman he helped didn’t even know who the A-lister was!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Finds a New Way to Grapple with Superhero Genre’s Continued Disabled Dilemma

Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s note: The following story contains spoilers for “Thor: Love and Thunder.”] Superhero films have a long, fraught history with the depiction of disability. Often, these films’ disabled characters are portrayed as villains, like Dr. Poison in “Wonder Woman” or Samuel L. Jackson’s Elijah Price in “Unbreakable.” Most, like DC’s Doctor Mid-Nite, haven’t yet been considered worthy of bringing into the cinematic world. And when these characters do appear in sprawling movie and TV franchises, they are often played by non-disabled actors (such is the case with “Daredevil” or Professor X in “X-Men.”) There’s no...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Cameron Diaz Explains Why She Took A Break From Acting, And What She Missed Most Before Unretiring For New Movie With Jamie Foxx

For the past four years, Cameron Diaz has been living her best life being a wife, a mother to her two-year-old daughter, and creating her own wine brand Avaline. However, a Netflix movie with her former Annie co-star Jamie Foxx pulled her out of retirement and set the stage for the next big move in her life. Before she officially gets back to filming, the San Diego native has explained why she took a break from acting and what she missed the most about it.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Top Gun’s Miles Teller Responds After His Grandmother Campaigns For Him To Be The Next 007

The last few months have been eventful for Miles Teller, between playing producer Al Ruddy in the Paramount+ miniseries The Offer and starring in the Joseph Kosinski-directed moves Top Gun: Maverick and Spiderhead. So what’s coming up next for the actor? Well, if Leona Flowers, his grandmother, had her way, Teller would be the next person to play James Bond, and now he’s responded to Flowers’ efforts to get him cast as 007.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Post-Credits Scenes Hint at the Asgardian God’s Next Great Challenger

Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s note: The following story contains spoilers for “Thor: Love and Thunder” and its post-credits scenes.] When Taika Waititi’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” opens, our Asgardian god of thunder, key Avenger, and all-around fun dude Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) is at loose ends. And who could possibly blame him? The last time we saw the superhero in this Marvel Cinematic Universe milieu, he was reeling from the events of “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame” (remember “the blip”?), and while things were looking up (remember when “the blip” got reversed?), even the burliest member...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
126K+
Followers
35K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy