MESA COUNTY, Colo. — The day after Christmas 2017 was payroll at Carbondale's Tumbleweed Dispensary, and general manager Zackaria Green slid money into envelopes. When he got to Jonathan Ellington's, Green tucked 10 small blue pills in alongside the cash. He had purchased 12 of the tablets, stamped to look like oxycodone, earlier in the day from his dealer for $25 apiece. Ten for Ellington, two for him. He texted Ellington that'd he drop the envelope at his duplex that night.

MESA COUNTY, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO