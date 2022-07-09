ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Larry Fitzgerald: Kyler Murray can carry the Cardinals during DeAndre Hopkins’ absence

By Charean Williams
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins missed eight games last season, and the Cardinals went 3-5, including the wild-card playoff loss to the Rams. The Cardinals won’t have Hopkins for the first six games of this season after he violated the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. Former Cardinals receiver Larry...

