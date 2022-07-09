ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Exits Friday's game

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Devers was removed from Friday's game against the Yankees in the top of the fifth inning due to an...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

MLB All-Star snub list highlighted by Mariners' Ty France and Dodgers' Freddie Freeman

One of the annual byproducts of the release of Major League Baseball's All-Star Game rosters is the list of lists of All-Star snubs. And let 2022 not disappoint, so let's look at those players, who despite making a compelling case to get to Dodger Stadium, find themselves -- at least at this point -- on the outside looking in.
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves' Eddie Rosario: Heads to bench Tuesday

Rosario is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets. The lefty-hitting Rosario's streak of four consecutive starts in left field will come to an end, as the righty-hitting Adam Duvall replaces him in the lineup with a southpaw (David Peterson) on the mound for the Mets. Duvall has served as an everyday player for most of this season, but he and Rosario could end up settling into a platoon with rookie Michael Harris having solidified his spot as Atlanta's primary option in center field alongside Ronald Acuna. Atlanta's plans in left field have yet to be formally clarified, however, as Duvall spent the past weekend on the paternity list before being activated Monday.
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Free Agency Tracker: James Harden agrees to two-year deal with 76ers; Deandre Ayton still unsigned

NBA free agency has slowed down considerably after a rapid start. Teams and players officially begin negotiating new deals on June 30, but as of July 6 they are now free to sign those contracts. NBA fans didn't even have to wait that long for some major news. Just hours before free agency opened, Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. The K.D. request is sending shockwaves around the league, and having one of the best players in basketball on the trading block will dictate how many teams operate this offseason.
NBA
CBS Sports

Guardians' Oscar Mercado: Loses 40-man spot

The Guardians designated Mercado for assignment Monday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports. For the second time in less than a month, Cleveland will move Mercado off its 40-man roster. The transaction clears a spot for Alex Call, who will replace Mercado as a right-handed-hitting option in the outfield. During his latest stint with Cleveland, Mercado appeared in five games and went 2-for-6 with a pair of walks.
Boston Globe

5 key things we heard during Bruins coach Jim Montgomery’s introduction

The Bruins introduced Jim Montgomery as their new head coach during a press conference at TD Garden on Monday. He was joined by general manager Don Sweeney, team president Cam Neely, Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs, and Delaware North CEO Charlie Jacobs. Here’s what the members of team leadership had to...
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: IL stint still in play

Marte noted Tuesday that he's showing improvement in his recovery from a left groin injury, but he doesn't expect to play in either of the remaining two games of the Mets' series in Atlanta, Deesha Thosar of FoxSports.com reports. Marte is out of the lineup Tuesday for the third day...
CBS Sports

Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Looks to be reserve outfielder

Herrera is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. The Cardinals are bringing a right-handed starting pitcher (Andre Pallante) to the hill for the second straight day, but the lefty-hitting Herrera will still find himself on the bench. The righty-hitting Matt Vierling, who had previously occupied the short side of a platoon in center field, will draw his second straight start and appears to have supplanted Herrera as the top option at the position. Dating back to June 16, Herrera has delivered a dismal .146/.196/.146 batting line.
CBS Sports

Angels' Andrew Velazquez: Moves into bench role

Velazquez remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Velazquez is on the bench for the fifth game in a row and appears to have lost hold of an everyday role in the middle infield. Luis Rengifo and Michael Stefanic are expected to serve as the Angels' primary starters moving forward at shortstop and second base, respectively. Since the beginning of June, Velazquez has slashed .099/.120/.222 in 35 games, so the Angels' decision to move him to a bench role hardly comes as a surprise.
CBS Sports

Astros' Forrest Whitley: Exits Triple-A start

Whitley was removed from Sunday's start at Triple-A Sugar Land due to an apparent right arm injury, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Whitley was activated from the injured list Monday after recovering from Tommy John surgery, so it's concerning that he was favoring his throwing arm as he exited Sunday's matchup in the top of the second inning. The exact nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear.
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Remains out Sunday

Donovan (illness) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies. According to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat, Donovan is away from the ballpark for the second day in a row while he battles symptoms that aren't specifically related to COVID-19. As a result, Donovan hasn't been placed on the COVID-19-related injured list, and the Cardinals maintain optimism that he'll be ready to go for Monday's series finale.
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Targeting early-August return

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Tuesday that Molina (knee) is on track to begin rehabbing in late July and is expected to be ready to return from the injured list in the first week of August, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Molina has been away from the team for...
CBS Sports

White Sox's Davis Martin: Called up, starting Game 1

Martin was called up from Triple-A Charlotte and is starting Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Guardians. Martin will operate as the team's 27th man Tuesday, drawing his third major-league start this season. The 25-year-old has produced a 4.29 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with 17 strikeouts over 21 innings across five appearances with the White Sox. Martin will likely be returned to Triple-A following Tuesday's contests.
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Struggles in loss Sunday

Chapman (0-3) took the loss against Boston on Sunday, allowing one run on one hit and two walks while striking out two over one inning. Chapman came on in the sixth inning with the game tied 6-6, and he allowed the first three batters he faced to reach base on a single and two walks. The veteran reliever bounced back to retire the next three hitters -- including two by strikeout -- but a Jeter Downs sacrifice fly allowed the go-ahead run to cross the plate, and New York was unable to score again in the contest. Chapman has allowed three runs and has walked five batters over three innings since returning from the IL on July 1. It seems unlikely that he'll regain the closer role until he gets back on track.
CBS Sports

Mets' James McCann: Out Sunday, gets MRI

McCann (side) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins. Unsurprisingly, McCann will take a seat for the series finale after he exited Saturday's 5-4 win with left side discomfort. According to Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News, McCann underwent an MRI on Sunday, and the Mets won't have a clear sense if his injury is a day-to-day concern or something that might result in a trip to the injured list until the results are available. Tomas Nido will step in for McCann behind the dish Sunday.
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jack Suwinski: Sits as strikeouts mount

Suwinski is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers. After going hitless in 18 at-bats while striking out eight times over the Pirates' last five games, Suwinski will get a day off to clear his head. Diego Castillo replaces Suwinski in the Pittsburgh outfield.
CBS Sports

Yankees' Estevan Florial: Red hot in Triple-A

Florial is in the midst of a 10-game hitting streak with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and he's slashing .417/.511/1.083 with six home runs, six doubles, 10 RBI, three stolen bases and an 8:10 BB:K over that stretch. Florial was hitting .288 in the minors before the streak started, and he's pushed that...
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Belt: Early exit Saturday

Belt exited Saturday's game against the Padres after running to first base on an infield single, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Belt sprinted down the line and was safe on the play, but he was immediately visited by manager Gabe Kapler and the training staff. There has been no official diagnosis, though presumably Belt is dealing with discomfort in his lower body.
