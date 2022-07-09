ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Considered day-to-day

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Graterol (side) isn't expected to require a trip to the injured list,...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

MLB All-Star snub list highlighted by Mariners' Ty France and Dodgers' Freddie Freeman

One of the annual byproducts of the release of Major League Baseball's All-Star Game rosters is the list of lists of All-Star snubs. And let 2022 not disappoint, so let's look at those players, who despite making a compelling case to get to Dodger Stadium, find themselves -- at least at this point -- on the outside looking in.
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves' Eddie Rosario: Heads to bench Tuesday

Rosario is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets. The lefty-hitting Rosario's streak of four consecutive starts in left field will come to an end, as the righty-hitting Adam Duvall replaces him in the lineup with a southpaw (David Peterson) on the mound for the Mets. Duvall has served as an everyday player for most of this season, but he and Rosario could end up settling into a platoon with rookie Michael Harris having solidified his spot as Atlanta's primary option in center field alongside Ronald Acuna. Atlanta's plans in left field have yet to be formally clarified, however, as Duvall spent the past weekend on the paternity list before being activated Monday.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Jeter Downs: Plays key role in win

Downs went 1-for-1 with an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Yankees. Downs scored the game-tying run as a pinch runner for J.D. Martinez in the eighth inning, then plated a run in the 10th inning with his first hit in the majors. He later came around to score the winning run on Alex Verdugo's single. Downs is up with the Red Sox after the team placed Christian Arroyo (groin) on the 10-day injured list Saturday. The rookie could get a start or two at third base pending the status of Rafael Devers (back), who didn't play Saturday and is expected to sit out Sunday.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Louis Head: Claimed by Orioles

The Orioles claimed Head (shoulder) from the Marlins on Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Currently on the injured list rehabbing from a shoulder injury, Head threw a scoreless inning with two strikeouts Saturday in the Florida Complex League. The righty has only been out since June 22, so he doesn't figure to need much more rehab work before possibly joining Baltimore's big-league bullpen. Head has a 7.23 ERA in 23.2 innings this season, so it's no guarantee he gets opportunities with the Orioles.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Not available Monday

Merrifield (toe) won't play in either end of Monday's doubleheader with the Tigers, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. For the first time in 553 games, Merrifield will not be in the starting lineup for the Royals as he nurses a ligament injury to his right big toe. Merrifield owns a .240 average with five homers, 36 RBI, 45 runs and 14 stolen bases over 338 at-bats in 84 games this season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Rene Pinto: Dropped from active roster

The Rays optioned Pinto to Triple-A Durham on Monday. Pinto was sent to the minors after Tampa Bay added another catcher to their ranks in Christian Bethancourt, whom the team acquired from the Athletics over the weekend. Though he had seemed to work his way into a timeshare behind the plate with Francisco Mejia while Mike Zunino (shoulder) has been on the shelf, Pinto didn't perform well enough to stick around as a third backstop. Over his month-long stay with the big club, Pinto slashed .205/.225/.282 across 12 games.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Brusdar Graterol
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Surgery completed

Franco announced Tuesday via his personal Instagram account that he had successful surgery on his right wrist, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Franco is expected to require 5-to-8 weeks of recovery time after getting the procedure to repair a fractured hamate bone. Taylor Walls is expected to serve as the Rays' everyday shortstop while Franco is on the 10-day injured list.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Placed on paternity list

McNeil was placed on the paternity list Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. As expected, McNeil will be away from the team for up to a few days while spending time with his family. Travis Jankowski (hand) was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday and will replace McNeil on the active roster.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Formally added to roster

The Rays added Bethancourt to the 26-man active roster ahead of Monday's game against the Red Sox. The Rays acquired Bethancourt from the Athletics on Saturday, but the team waited a couple days to make a corresponding transaction to create room for him on the active roster. With Rene Pinto heading to Triple-A Durham on Monday, Bethancourt is expected to step in as the No. 2 backstop behind Francisco Mejia while Mike Zunino (shoulder) is on the injured list. The righty-hitting Bethancourt also picked up reps at first base and designated hitter during his time in Oakland and could make starts versus left-handed pitching at either spot for the platoon-happy Rays.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Braves' Robinson Cano: Dealt to Atlanta

Cano was traded from San Diego to Atlanta on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Cano will join his third team of the season, as he was let go by the Mets in May before spending just under two months with the Padres. The 39-year-old appeared in 21 games at Triple-A El Paso over the last month and slashed .333/.375/.479 with three homers, 20 runs and 20 RBI. He should report to Triple-A Gwinnett to begin his time with his new organization.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Tanner Scott: Notches 12th save

Scott walked one batter over a scoreless inning Sunday, striking out two and earning a save over the Mets. Scott bounced back quickly after he blew a save and was tagged with a loss against the Mets on Saturday. He threw 11 of 19 pitches for strikes, and the lone blemish on his final line came in the form of a two-out walk to Mark Canha. Scott has now converted 12 of 15 save chances on the year, though two of those blown opportunities have come in his last five outings. He's sporting a 4.04 ERA with a 54:22 K:BB through 35.2 frames.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Diego Castillo: Taking advantage of opportunity

Castillo went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Monday against the Marlins. Castillo has started six consecutive games, though he has been aided by the fact that the Pirates have faced four lefties in that span. He's taken advantage of the opportunity, maintaining a .300 average with two homers, five RBI and three runs scored across his last 22 plate appearances. Despite his ability to play multiple positions, Castillo may find playing time harder to come by in the near future with Ben Gamel, Jake Marisnick and Kevin Newman all back in the mix.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Tuesday return expected

Devers (back) is expected to return to the Boston lineup for Tuesday's game at Tampa Bay, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Devers missed a third consecutive game Monday due to back discomfort. Boston manager Alex Cora is not sure if Devers will start back-to-back days during the current series against Tampa Bay due to the turf at Tropicana Field.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Braves' William Contreras: On bench Monday

Contreras is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets. Though he was named to the National League's All-Star team Sunday, Contreras remains a part-time player for Atlanta. With Travis d'Arnaud locked in as Atlanta's No. 1 catcher and with Marcell Ozuna secure as the team's everyday designated hitter now that the team is back to full strength in the outfield, Contreras could struggle to receive more than three or four starts during Atlanta's final seven games before the All-Star break.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Reds' Donovan Solano: Moves into bench role

Solano is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees. For one of the few times all season, the Reds have all their key regulars available with Joey Votto (back) checking back in at first base Tuesday following a week-long absence. As a result, Solano will end up losing out on a spot in the lineup after he went 9-for-25 with a home run and two walks while starting each of the past seven contests. The righty-hitting Solano should still have a regular spot in the starting nine versus left-handed pitching.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Joe Mantiply: Unable to finish inning

Mantiply allowed one run on two hits and one walk over a third of an inning in Monday's 4-3 win over the Giants. Mantiply, Arizona's lone representative at the All-Star Game, appears to be the high-leverage reliever of choice for manager Torey Lovullo after Ian Kennedy (calf) landed on the injured list. Since Kennedy's addition to the IL, Mantiply has been called upon to work the eighth inning of a close game on three occasions. It hasn't gone well for the left-hander, who picked up a hold Monday but has allowed four runs on five hits and a walk over 2.2 innings. He was charged with a loss, letting an inherited runner score a game-winning run while being unable to finish the inning Monday. The walk was just the second Mantiply has allowed and first since Opening Day.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Heading to injured list

The Astros placed Alvarez on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right hand inflammation. Alvarez missed some time with a right hand injury in mid-June and quickly returned to the lineup, but the issue has apparently worsened over the past few weeks. The 25-year-old's move to the IL on Sunday means he will be eligible to return coming out of the All-Star break July 21, though it remains to be seen if he's healthy enough to be reinstated at that point. Aledmys Diaz is the most likely candidate to see increased playing time during Alvarez's absence.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Free Agency Tracker: James Harden agrees to two-year deal with 76ers; Deandre Ayton still unsigned

NBA free agency has slowed down considerably after a rapid start. Teams and players officially begin negotiating new deals on June 30, but as of July 6 they are now free to sign those contracts. NBA fans didn't even have to wait that long for some major news. Just hours before free agency opened, Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. The K.D. request is sending shockwaves around the league, and having one of the best players in basketball on the trading block will dictate how many teams operate this offseason.
NBA

