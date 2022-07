If you can't beat 'em, eat 'em. That's the core philosophy behind the Illinois Department of Natural Resources' recently-unveiled rebranding of four invasive species of Asian carp. The new name "copi" is short for "copious," a nod to the proliferation of the fish in Illinois waterways. Copi make up to 75 percent of the total biomass of the Illinois River ecosystem. The species compete with native fish for food, and with no natural predators and a high reproductive rate, there's little to impede copi's voluminous population growth.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO