Salisbury, NC

Man wanted for the 2021 murder of a Salisbury man apprehended in Virginia

By Joey Gill
 4 days ago

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators in Danville, Va. have arrested a man wanted for an August 2021 murder of a Salisbury man .

According to Salisbury Police Department, 41-year-old Samuel Lee White was arrested for an outstanding murder warrant. The warrant was obtained after Salisbury Police identified White as the man who shot and killed Gary Dionne Lowe.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots around 1 a.m. on August 22, 2021, at 817 Carpenters Circle where Lowe was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police have still not given a motive for the deadly shooting.

White is being held in a Danville, Va. jail awaiting extradition back to Rowan County.

Anyone with information on the homicide should contact the Salisbury Police Department at (704) 638-5333.

IN THIS ARTICLE
