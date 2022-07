SPOKANE, Wash. — Staffing shortages across the Spokane Police Department mean fewer officers are working to curb domestic violence abuse in the community. Some SPD Officers were reassigned to other units in May as the department deals with staffing shortages. Now, those who lead the DV unit are worried this isn’t the time to make cuts like this as Spokane County has struggled with intimate partner violence for years.

