Selah Ridge Lavender Farm kicks off annual harvest celebration

SELAH, Wash. — Lavender enthusiasts from across the region are flocking to Selah this weekend for the annual Lavender Harvest Days celebration.

People can cut their own lavender bouquets, walk through the lavender labyrinth or shop for artisanal, handcrafted lavender products made by Selah Ridge Lavender Farm co-owner Adele Kilseimer.

Kilseimer said the annual celebration started more than a decade ago, with just herself and one other vendor. It’s now grown to attract a couple thousand people over the weekend and feature more than a dozen vendors, including:

Selah Ridge Lavender Farm

Art by Kim Karstens

Briscoe Lane Designs

Buffalo Co.

EWE Shaved Ice

Glam Girls

Jeremy’s Wood Shop

J3 Pottery

Nana’s Creations by Lynn

Whimsical Details

For some vendors, like Victoria Klaus, their small business started as a hobby and turned into something that helps them make a little extra money. Klaus makes custom tote bags and drinking glasses using vinyl.

“I was trying to find an outlet to get away from going out to work and then also something to destress from being a stay at home mom,” Klaus said. “It’s definitely a lot of time, very time-consuming, but I enjoy it.”

The event is family-friendly and includes a scavenger hunt for kids. Roxana Valdivia was searching through events online and decided to bring her family to the lavender farm on Friday.

“I love lavender and I said, this is perfect,” Valdivia said. “Coming and breathing in the fragrance of the lavender and this whole property, it’s just so peaceful and soothing and right now this is perfect weather to be out.”

Lavender Harvest Days will continue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at Selah Ridge Lavender Farm at 330 Rankin Road in Selah. Parking is $5 per vehicle, but the event itself is free.

Kilseimer said while there is a little bit of a climb from the parking lot to the event, they do have a separate parking area for senior citizens and those with mobility issues. She said additional assistance is available for those who need it.

For more information, call 509-930-2910 or view the event details here.

