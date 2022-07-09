‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Tortilla Breakfast Bake Is a Budget-Friendly Recipe

Ree Drummond loves to make easy breakfast recipes and her tortilla breakfast bake is simple, hearty, and totally budget-friendly. The Pioneer Woman star shared the steps for making the one-skillet meal idea.

Ree Drummond | Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Ree Drummond makes a tortilla breakfast bake recipe

Drummond demonstrated how to make her tortilla breakfast bake recipe on an episode of The Pioneer Woman dedicated to “pocketbook-friendly” meals. “Wait until you see this tortilla breakfast bake,” she said. “Oh my gosh, it’s so good, so flavorful, and really, really fun to make.”

The Food Network host added sliced onions, green bell peppers, and mushrooms to a 10-inch iron skillet with olive oil and turned the heat up to high. “I don’t know if you’d call them charred, but I got these veggies as brown as I possibly could,” Drummond shared. She turned off the heat and removed the vegetables from the pan.

“And then the real fun is about to begin,” she said.

Drummond assembled the breakfast bake in the skillet

Drummond got to work assembling the breakfast recipe. She pressed a 12-inch flour tortilla into the pan. “So basically, this is going in the skillet and it’s going to kind of come up over the sides and it’s gonna be the base of this amazing veggie bake,” she explained.

The Food Network host added grated cheddar jack cheese to the tortilla and sprinkled spinach on top. Drummond noted that she actually messed up the spinach. “Confession: I was supposed to add this to the veggie mixture but I’m trying to play it off,” she admitted. “I completely forgot. Basically I meant to stir the spinach into the veggie mixture but I totally forgot. But that’s OK. It’s gonna be fine.”

She added the vegetables to the tortilla next, then cracked eggs on top and sprinkled cheese, salt, and pepper over it. “Really budget-friendly right here,” she said. “It’s just flour tortillas, eggs, veggies, cheese. And not a huge amount of any ingredient.”

Drummond baked the breakfast dish in a 375 degree Fahrenheit oven for 12 to 15 minutes.

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star added a few toppings to the dish

After removing the dish from the oven, Drummond shared something about the eggs. “Any time you bake egg yolks in the oven, you run a risk of them getting just a little bit cloudy,” she said. “But that is why it’s always good to have something to sprinkle over the top.”

Drummond sprinkled green onions on top of her breakfast bake then drizzled on hot sauce.

She removed the tortilla bake from the pan. “Isn’t that cool? And then you can do like two or three skillets if you have more people to feed and just put them all on a board, cut them up,” Drummond said. “That is my kind of breakfast right there. It all took place in one skillet and didn’t break the bank.”

The full recipe is available on the Food Network website.