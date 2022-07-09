ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brittney Griner's wife says Biden wrote a response to the WNBA star's letter: 'He has not forgotten her'

By Erin Snodgrass
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
Brittney Griner. AP Photo/Rick Scuteri
  • Brittney Griner's wife on Friday said President Joe Biden wrote a response to the WNBA star's letter.
  • The basketball player previously penned a personal plea to Biden asking him to bring her home.
  • Cherelle Griner this week said the president read her his response, which brought her "so much joy."

Brittney Griner's wife on Friday said President Joe Biden has not forgotten about the Russia-detained basketball star and offered her full support for the administration's efforts to free the athlete.

Cherelle Griner's comments this week come after she previously slammed the president for not doing enough to bring the WNBA player home. Brittney has been held in a Russian jail since she was arrested in February when officials alleged that they discovered vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage at the Moscow airport.

Earlier this month, Brittney appealed to Biden for his help in securing her release, as well as other Americans who remain detained abroad, in a handwritten letter delivered to the White House.

"As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I'm terrified I might be here forever," she wrote.

Cherelle told CBS News earlier this week that she still hadn't been able to speak to Biden, which she called "very disheartening."

But the two finally spoke in a Wednesday phone call during which the president read to Cherelle a draft of a letter he wrote in response to Brittney's plea, according to The White House.

During a press conference with the Rev. Al Sharpton on Friday, Cherelle said Biden's letter "brought me so much joy" and was also welcome news to Brittney.

"I believe every word she said to him, he understood, and he sees her as a person, and he has not forgotten her, which was her biggest cry in her letter," Cherelle said.

She added that she was grateful that Biden — who was the first president Brittney ever for — took the time to speak with her and explain the efforts his administration is taking to bring Brittney home.

Cherelle added that she understands the challenges the administration faces in its attempt to free Brittney, calling the process "complicated" amid geopolitical strife with Russia.

She also asked Brittney's supporters to offer their full support to Biden and the administration.

Jason Mertz
2d ago

When I broke the law for drugs, I went and did my time. I made right was wrong and didn't ask a soul for anything. Mainly because I knew I was in the wrong. I'm 10 years clean, and I thank God for the time I did. It saved my life and possibly the lives of others. That's how you own up to your mistakes. Not begging for sympathy or a ticket home. Do your time, Brittany and stop putting yourself as a priority just because you're a basketball player who really don't like this country.

Quincy Wright
2d ago

Don't understand why people think so called celebrities should get special treatment!! If this was Nancy Smith from Idaho, we would NEVER hear a word about it!!

Darrick Leak
3d ago

She broke their law, she has to pay for it. stop feeling sorry for someone who breaks the law, whether it's over here or anywhere.

