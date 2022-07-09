Reward increased for information in deadly Inner Harbor shooting

Governor Larry Hogan announced on Twitter on Saturday the state is adding an additional $8,000 reward for information leading to arrest in the death of Tim Reynolds. That puts the reward up to $16,000.

On Friday, Baltimore's Metro CrimeStoppers announced an $8,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of a squeegee worker accused of shooting and killing a man in downtown Baltimore.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Light and Conway streets.

MORE: Man shot and killed after altercation with squeegee workers near Inner Harbor

Police said a driver got into an altercation with a squeegee worker. Then, 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds stopped his car, got out and started swinging a baseball bat.

That's when one of the squeegee workers shot Reynolds who died at the hospital.

A GoFundMe was created to support the victims family, click here to donate.

If anyone has any additional information, they are asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

