Arrest made in hit-run that critically injured 72-year-old woman

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington County investigators say they tracked down the suspected driver in a hit-and-run that left a 72-year-old woman critically hurt.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Fetterhoff allegedly struck Diana Petty with his car on Southwest Barnes Road just before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officials say they found the suspected car parked near the crash on Friday morning.

The 34-year-old suspect is believed to have run a red light in his Subaru Legacy, hitting Petty as she made her way across the road’s crosswalk, according to authorities. Deputies said they found her lying in the road with serious injuries that may result in the loss of some limbs.

Authorities noted the location of the crash — in front of St. Vincent Medical Center — likely saved her life, as several hospital workers sprang into action to provide aid.

Officials told KOIN 6 that she was on her way home from visiting her sick husband in the hospital when she was struck.

WCSO says Petty remains in critical condition but gave no further details about her injuries.

Meanwhile, Fetterhoff faces charges of second-degree assault, felony failure to perform the duties of a driver (hit and run causing injury) and reckless driving.