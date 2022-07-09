ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Arrest made in hit-run that critically injured 72-year-old woman

By Kelly Doyle
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=221d38_0gZc0Zg600
The scene of a hit-and-run on Southwest Barnes Road, which left a 72-year-old woman critically injured on June 7, 2022. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office) Read More

The 34-year-old suspect is believed to have run a red light before striking the woman.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington County investigators say they tracked down the suspected driver in a hit-and-run that left a 72-year-old woman critically hurt.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Fetterhoff allegedly struck Diana Petty with his car on Southwest Barnes Road just before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officials say they found the suspected car parked near the crash on Friday morning.

The 34-year-old suspect is believed to have run a red light in his Subaru Legacy, hitting Petty as she made her way across the road’s crosswalk, according to authorities. Deputies said they found her lying in the road with serious injuries that may result in the loss of some limbs.

Authorities noted the location of the crash — in front of St. Vincent Medical Center — likely saved her life, as several hospital workers sprang into action to provide aid.

Officials told KOIN 6 that she was on her way home from visiting her sick husband in the hospital when she was struck.

WCSO says Petty remains in critical condition but gave no further details about her injuries.

Meanwhile, Fetterhoff faces charges of second-degree assault, felony failure to perform the duties of a driver (hit and run causing injury) and reckless driving.

Comments / 1

Kellize
3d ago

so incredibly sad for her. How can people be so heartless to leave an elderly woman for dead. Can't wrap my mind around it...

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Police Log: Road rage catches up with suspect

The Beaverton Police Department reports notable calls for service from June 20-25, 2022. Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.
BEAVERTON, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Police Log: Dog rescued from triple-digit temps in car

The Forest Grove Police Department details calls for service from June 24-29, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, June 24 A night shift officer stopped a vehicle for traveling more than 80 mph in a 30 mph zone. On contact, the driver was found to be visibly intoxicated. Sobriety tests were conducted, and the driver's blood alcohol content was well over the limit; they were arrested, cited,...
FOREST GROVE, OR
KOIN 6 News

Deputies: Woman found hiding in house after hit-and-run

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was arrested Sunday in the Aloha community for reportedly fleeing the scene of a car crash on foot and then breaking into a home, according to authorities. Thirty-two-year-old Melissa Valdez of Hillsboro was taken to jail and charged with misdemeanor failure to perform...
ALOHA, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Washington County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Washington County, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Uncooperative diner earns trip to jail

The Hillsboro Police Department responded to many calls for service in the period of June 27-July 3, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, June 27 A catalytic convertor was stolen off a delivery truck in the 6000 block of Southeast Alexander Street. Two middle school softball players got into a fight, which devolved into a melee including multiple adult family members, in the 800 block of Northeast...
HILLSBORO, OR
iheart.com

State Police Investigating Drowning Death of Six-Year-Old Boy

State Police are continuing their investigation into the drowning death of a six-year-old boy in Washington County. Troopers say they received a report Sunday that Onnex Thompson-Hall had wandered away from his home in Easton. An extensive search of the area led to his body being found in a pond not far from the child's residence. Police believe his drowning was accidental.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reckless Driving#Koin 6#Fetterhoff
KXL

Dozens Of Bullets Fired In Two Gresham Gunfights

GRESHAM, Ore. — Police say they were scrambling as two gunfights broke out on opposite ends of the city early Saturday. They’re still on the hunt for the suspects. They say it’s a miracle that nobody has reported getting hurt, at least not yet. Officers rushed to...
GRESHAM, OR
KOIN 6 News

Man accused of criminal homicide in Tillamook County

NEHALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Saturday after identifying him as the suspect in a criminal homicide. Tillamook 911 dispatchers were reportedly advised of a violent crime that took place on Friday night. Law enforcement responded by going to a residence on Highway 101 N in Nehalem and found a dead man inside the home.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
KOIN 6 News

Suspect in Astoria bank robberies arrested on unrelated charges

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 68-year-old man suspected of robbing two banks in Astoria was arrested on unrelated charges, officials announced Sunday. Donald Lee Sparling was arrested in Pacific County, Washington for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and on an outstanding arrest warrant out of Washington, according to the Astoria Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
KOIN 6 News

Police ID man found dead by Cowlitz River, death ruled a homicide

KELSO, Wash. (KOIN) — Several days after a man was found dead by the Cowlitz River, Kelso police announced they are officially ruling the case as a homicide. Officers found the body — identified on Monday as 46-year-old Kelso resident Matthew H. Pettit — in a wooded area in the 400 block of N 1st Avenue on Thursday afternoon. The discovery of the body immediately spurred a “suspicious death” investigation.
KELSO, WA
kptv.com

Lithium battery causes house fire in Hillsboro, 2 people injured

The Hillsboro Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Monday morning. A bicyclist died Sunday night after they were hit by a driver in North Portland, according to police. Man killed in shooting in NE Portland. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Portland Police Bureau is investigating...
HILLSBORO, OR
KOIN 6 News

Pickup truck driver dies in rollover crash in Hazel Dell

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The driver of a pickup truck died Saturday night after veering off Northeast 78th Street in Hazel Dell, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Just before 10 p.m., police and emergency personnel responded to a reported crash where a single truck left the road and rolled until it landed on its top beside the roadway. The crash happened near the corner of NE 78th and NE 39th Avenue.
HAZEL DELL, WA
KOIN 6 News

72-year-old woman hit on Barnes Road identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 72-year-old woman who was struck in a hit-and-run on Barnes Road has been identified, Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday. Authorities identified the woman as Diana Petty and said she is still in critical condition. Petty was struck by a vehicle that ran...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy