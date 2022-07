A Nevada couple was discovered living with their two children and concealing multiple firearms inside of a children’s museum where they worked, according to News 4 & Fox 11. A janitor at the Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada was arrested, News 4 & Fox 11 reported on July 8. The 41-year-old, Wilbert Calhoun, has been charged with child neglect and endangerment, three counts of possessing a suppressor and two counts of possessing a short-barrel rifle, according to the outlet.

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO