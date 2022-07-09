ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah wages up, but inflation up more

By Max Roth
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY — The American economy added 372,000 new jobs in June with wages increasing at a 5.1 percent annual rate.

Unfortunately, inflation has been above a 6 percent annual rate for several months.

How do wages in Utah compare with those nationally?

It turns out Utahns tend to make more than the national average in most industries.

We crunched the numbers by taking data from the second quarter of 2021 (ending in June 2021) in Utah from the Utah Department of Workforce Services and comparing those with the national numbers for June 2021 from the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics.

The national numbers don't separate leisure and hospitality from art and recreation, so we found the Utah average for each category and compared it with the national average for the combined categories.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Utah announces $2,000 bonus for childcare workers

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A portion of the state is expected to receive a huge thank you Tuesday afternoon. Utah’s Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson is expected to announce a “significant” bonus for 12,000 of the state’s childcare workers. Henderson says childcare workers have always been important to the state, but praised their continued efforts […]
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Authorities announce plans for site of soon-to-be former Utah prison

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — With construction complete on Utah's new State Correctional Facility, projects are now being codified for the site of the current facility near Point of the Mountain. Authorities on Tuesday released details on what's next for the 600-acre site, which the committee created to manage the...
UTAH STATE
FOX 13 News

Utah ranks high for wellness in new study

SALT LAKE CITY — A new study released by lifeextension.com ranked Utah as the sixth-best state for wellness. What does that mean? It could be almost anything, but in this case, they looked at three categories combining an interesting group of data. The categories:. CDC surveys on physical and...
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Business
State
Utah State
KSLTV

Utah firefighter removes fawn from path of wildfire flames in iconic photo

SALT LAKE CITY —— A powerful photo of a Utah firefighter rescuing a mule deer fawn serves as a reminder that the cost of wildfires extends beyond humans. Ross Cooper of Unified Fire was part of the team tackling the Dry Creek Fire in Millard County, Utah on July 8. It forced the evacuation of some campgrounds and wildlife in the area, mule deer included, also had to relocate as the blaze spread. It later approached structures and forced more evacuations.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#American#Utahns#The U S Bureau Of Labor
ABC4

New build-your-own poké concept coming to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A new poké concept is coming to Utah. Island Fin Poké, a fast, casual restaurant franchise specializing in Hawaiian-style build-your-own poké bowls is set to debut at 613 East 400 South, Suite D in Salt Lake City on August 6. Island...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Here’s how to keep track of Utah’s wildfires

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah’s wildfire season is well and truly in effect. Several wildfires are continuing to burn in our state, with the most prominent being the Jacob City Fire in Tooele County and the Halfway Hill Fire in Millard County. As of Monday morning, the Jacob City...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
FOX 13 News

Utah is home to many bats, but not welcome in the house

Utah has a great diversity of bats in the state — at least 18 species living in habitats as diverse as the deserts to the mountains, but that doesn't mean they're welcome in people's houses. But bats feed on insects, and therefore control the pest population very effectively, according...
UTAH STATE
ksjd.org

What Utahns can do right now to be wildfire ready

This is the peak of the wildfire season for parts of Utah. Communities across the state face heightened risk because of expanding development and increasingly dry vegetation. KUER spoke to residents and agencies in Utah to find out how they’re preparing, and how you can protect yourself. Document everything.
ksl.com

Is there a food shortage? What Utah officials say you should do

SALT LAKE CITY — With food shortages hitting recent headlines, you may be wondering how to keep your pantry stocked. The Utah Department of Public Safety says that the best thing to do to avoid shortages is to not panic. Spokesman Wade Mathews says it is important to avoid...
ABC4

UPDATE: Jacob City Fire caused by human

UPDATE: Jacob City Fire caused by human JULY 10, 2022 / 3:51 P.M. UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – As of Sunday, Utah Fire Info (UFI) reports that the Jacob City Fire is less active, though it is picking up as the temperature outside rises. In a Jacob City Fire update posted on Twitter, UFI responded […]
STOCKTON, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy