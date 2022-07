LONDON – Prince Andrew spent a recent weekend, as he has many weekends now since that infamous friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, wondering what he can do with his life — his family has had to, in public, at least disown him for the sake of the monarchy, and while he can still depend on his gracious mother, the queen, it appears that not everyone close within the family is keen to see his return to any kind of public life.

U.K. ・ 1 DAY AGO