TCI Exclusive: Watch 5-star Peter Woods make commitment to Clemson

ALABASTER, Ala. — Clemson added a major piece to its 2023 recruiting class on Friday night when Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.) five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods announced his commitment to the Tigers.

The Clemson Insider was on hand for Woods’ commitment ceremony at his high school.

Watch the elite defensive lineman announce his pledge to the Tigers in TCI’s exclusive video below:

Dear Old Clemson’s first event is July 24. Now there is a new way to support Clemson student athletes. Come out and meet the freshmen football players at this meet and greet autograph session. If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events. Purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.