TCI Exclusive: Watch 5-star Peter Woods make commitment to Clemson

By Sam Neumann
 4 days ago
ALABASTER, Ala. — Clemson added a major piece to its 2023 recruiting class on Friday night when Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.) five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods announced his commitment to the Tigers.

The Clemson Insider was on hand for Woods’ commitment ceremony at his high school.

Watch the elite defensive lineman announce his pledge to the Tigers in TCI’s exclusive video below:

