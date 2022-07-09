ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Shock improve to 12-0 in West at Midseason Madness qualifying

By Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

The unbeaten San Francisco Shock kept rolling Friday, polishing off a perfect 12-0 record during Overwatch League’s Midseason Madness qualifiers to guarantee themselves the top seed in the West Division.

The Shock defeated the Toronto Defiant 3-1, while the Houston Outlaws edged the New York Excelsior 3-2 and the Atlanta Reign swept the Paris Eternal 3-0.

Qualifying for the Midseason Madness tournament continues through Sunday, with double-elimination bracket play scheduled for the following week.

The Shock opened with a 1-0 win on Colosseo before the Defiant surprised them with a 1-0 triumph on Dorado to tie the match. San Francisco then took care of business with wins of 2-1 on Eichenwalde and 2-0 on Oasis.

The Outlaws are in fourth place after their narrow win over the Excelsior. They started with a 1-0 win on New Queen Street before falling behind two maps to one when New York took Circuit Royal 3-2 and King’s Row 4-3. Houston rallied, tying the match with a 2-0 victory on Oasis and grabbing the victory via a 1-0 win on Colosseo.

The Reign blanked hapless Paris, taking Colosseo 1-0, Dorado 2-0 and Midtown 1-0.

Action continues Saturday with six matches:
–Seoul Dynasty vs. Los Angeles Valiant (East)
–Hangzhou Spark vs. Chengdu Hunters (East)
–Guangzhou Charge vs. Shanghai Dragons (East)
–Washington Justice vs. Vancouver Titans (West)
–Boston Uprising vs. Houston Outlaws (West)
–Los Angeles Gladiators vs. Florida Mayhem (West)

Overwatch League Midseason Madness standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:
West
1. San Francisco Shock 12-0, +28, 13 points
2. Los Angeles Gladiators, 9-2, +19, 12
3. Dallas Fuel, 8-3, +11, 10
4. Houston Outlaws, 8-3, +8, 9
5. London Spitfire, 8-3, +8, 8
6. Atlanta Reign, 7-5, +7, 7
7. Florida Mayhem, 6-5, +4, 7
8. Toronto Defiant, 6-6, -2, 7
9. Washington Justice, 4-7, -4, 5
10. Boston Uprising, 3-7, -8, 3
11. New York Excelsior, 1-10, -18, 1
12. Paris Eternal, 1-11, -25, 1
13. Vancouver Titans, 0-11, -28, 0
East
1. Seoul Dynasty, 8-2, +16, 11 points
2. Shanghai Dragons, 8-3, +6, 9
3. Hangzhou Spark, 7-3, +10, 8
4. Philadelphia Fusion, 5-6, -1, 7
5. Chengdu Hunters, 5-6, 0, 5
6. Los Angeles Valiant, 3-7, -8, 3
7. Guangzhou Charge, 1-10, -23, 1

–Field Level Media

