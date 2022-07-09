ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Baker Mayfield viewed as ‘childish and immature’, divided the locker room in Cleveland

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wv7hv_0gZbysDp00

Well, the Cleveland Browns were finally able to move on from the Baker Mayfield era that lasted just four seasons. They ended up getting a playoff appearance out of the first overall pick from the 2018 NFL Draft, which is incredible considering the team he started with. On the other hand, many would agree that the Browns have had one of the most talented rosters in the past few years.

Either way, the Browns made the decision to move on from Mayfield long ago, based upon what they witnessed first-hand over the past few years. They had the option to extend Mayfield, they just weren’t interested. Or at least not at his preferred price.

That became official when they made the Deshaun Watson trade. But as usual once a team has decided to move on from an individual, whether it’s a player, coach, or even general manager, we’re now hearing more accounts of the dysfunction, of why the last regime just didn’t work.

Baker Mayfield tabbed as a locker room cancer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m3aTr_0gZbysDp00
Jeff Lange/Akron Beacon Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Look, it doesn’t come as a shock to hear that Baker Mayfield might not be the best teammate out there. It’s not the first time we’ve heard such claims. Plus, his performance wasn’t up to par last season, throwing 17 touchdowns to 13 interceptions, which naturally leads to discontent.

Aside from all that, a recent report from Jason Lloyd of The Athletic shares several interesting tidbits from Mayfield’s tenure with the Browns.

Perhaps most notable was this:

“Mayfield was widely viewed as childish and immature. His behavior annoyed teammates and divided the locker room. He was often difficult to coach.”

Jason Lloyd on Baker Mayfield’s time with Browns

Some of these traits aren’t hard to picture, based on what we’ve seen from Mayfield, dating even back to his Oklahoma days. But at the same time, I have a feeling if Mayfield and the Browns had more success, we’d never hear such accounts. No one’s ever going to be liked by everyone, so it’s natural for some ‘unnamed source’ to leak their personal feelings about the QB, but that doesn’t mean he’s doomed or anything.

Now with a fresh start coming into Carolina knowing that he has to prove his worth to his teammates and the locker room as a whole, I expect Mayfield to be on his best behavior. I don’t think we’ll hear the same reports after this season, but I could be wrong.

Either way, getting a potential starting QB who has some untapped upside for a fifth-round pick is worth the price of admission for the Panthers. I’m intrigued to see how it works out.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott spills secret behind incredible body transformation that has Cowboys fans hyped

After a subpar season last year, there were a lot of questions surrounding Dak Prescott’s physical abilities. However, last week a photo of the Cowboys QB went viral as he appeared to have an entirely different looking physique. DallasCowboys.com writer Nick Eatman was able to obtain just how Prescott pulled it off. “I got a […] The post Dak Prescott spills secret behind incredible body transformation that has Cowboys fans hyped appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson says he needs money

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is in the last year of his rookie contract. Jackson has been biding his time for a new deal. It appears he’s ready now for a bigger paycheck. Jackson posted a new photo of his thoughts on a new deal with the Ravens on...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Girlfriend News

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers got his first tattoo last week. Internet sleuths have concluded that Rodgers' new tattoo might've been inspired by his rumored new girlfriend. "Can confirm Aaron Rodgers and his purported new girlfriend, Blu of Earth (actual name) now have matching tattoos from the same...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

2 NFL Head Coaches On The Hot Seat Behind Matt Rhule

With the 2022 NFL season nearly here, there’s already a list of coaches facing pressure to perform this season. The most obvious coach needing to perform is the Carolina Panthers’ head coach, Matt Rhule. After a disastrous 2021 season that saw the team implode, Rhule found himself in...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#Athletic
AllPanthers

How Much Better Does Baker Mayfield Make the Panthers?

Just a week ago, expectations for the Panthers were very low with many around the league pegging them to be a bottom five or so team. Having a quarterback room that consists of Sam Darnold, PJ Walker, and Matt Corral doesn't necessarily scream "competitive", but adding Baker Mayfield to the fold changes everything.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Ravens star Lamar Jackson breaks silence on controversial ‘I need $’ photo that caused viral stir

Lamar Jackson needs money. Or at least this is the exact message he’s sending when he decided to post an image containing these exact words (except that “money” was replaced with a $ sign) on his social pages. Unsurprisingly, it sent the NFL world into a bit of a frenzy as rumors started blowing up […] The post Ravens star Lamar Jackson breaks silence on controversial ‘I need $’ photo that caused viral stir appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
93.7 The Fan

T.J. Watt ties the knot!

Steelers linebacker and Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt has been posting a lot of photos of himself with his longtime girlfriend Dani Rhodes lately. We now know why, it’s because Rhodes is now Watt’s wife!. Watt’s brother J.J. made the news official with a tweet on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Winners and losers from Baker Mayfield trade

The Cleveland Browns released an allbatross from around their necks when they unloaded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers. The deal was first reported by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. Carolina sent a conditional fifth-round pick to Cleveland for Mayfield. The Panthers are responsible for just $5 million...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

4 Former Browns Players Shown Vacationing Together

All four were members of the 2021 Cleveland Browns team. Higgins is now with Carolina, Wilson with New England, Landry with New Orleans, and OBJ remains a free agent as he recovers from the Super Bowl ACL injury. Though professionally in separate places now, the four look like they remain...
CLEVELAND, OH
Sportsnaut

New Broncos ownership group adds Condoleezza Rice

The incoming ownership group of the Denver Broncos has added a high-profile partner: Condoleezza Rice, the former secretary of state and a lifelong football fan. “A highly respected public servant, accomplished academic and corporate leader, Secretary Rice is well known as a passionate and knowledgeable football fan who has worked to make the sport stronger and better,” said Rob Walton in a news release issued on behalf of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group. “Her unique experience and extraordinary judgment will be a great benefit to our group and the Broncos organization.”
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Buccaneers coach correctly shuts down growing narrative

Jimmy Garoppolo is not the quarterback that his win-loss record shows. Fortunately, some within the Buccaneers organization can see this. Phew. It looks like we’re jumping back in on the Jimmy Garoppolo to the Buccaneers train. Fortunately for all involved, that is a train that would explode far before it would ever actually leave the station, but that isn’t stopping people from putting their conjecture out there.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Heinz Field Renamed: NFL World Reacts

It's the end of an era in Pittsburgh. According to 93.7 "The Fan's" Andrew Fillipponi, Heinz Field is set to be renamed after 21 years. Per the popular Steelers radio host: "The ketchup bottles are coming down. Heinz Field will be renamed Acrisure Stadium. After the Michigan-based insurance brokerage firm. An official announcement could come as soon as Tuesday."
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy