Philadelphia Spirit Gold quiet the Rochester Lady Lions bats

BINGHAMTON, NY – The STOP-DWI Tournament of Champions began play on Friday with multiple matchups including the Philadelphia Spirit Gold taking on the Rochester Lady Lions.

It was a shutout victory for the Spirit, winning 10-0.

Spirit starting pitcher Molly Moore started her day off strong with an early strikeout.

The offense got going in the bottom of the first thanks to a home run from Maya Knasiak that cleared the left-center field fence.

Tournament action continues Saturday and Sunday from BAGSAI softball complex.

