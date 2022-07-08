ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heather Morris posts tribute to late 'Glee' star Naya Rivera: 'I miss you every damn day'

By Kaitlin Reilly
AOL Corp
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeather Morris posted an Instagram tribute to her late Glee co-star Naya Rivera on the two year anniversary of her death. Morris, who was close friends with Rivera and played her character Santana's love interest and eventual wife Brittany on the Fox musical, took to the social media platform on Friday...

ETOnline.com

Remembering Naya Rivera's Biggest Moments With ET Two Years After Her Death

Naya Rivera has been a fixture on Entertainment Tonight throughout the years. Friday, July 8, 2022 marks the two-year anniversary of the Glee actress' death at age 33, which occurred after she went missing following a boat ride with her then-4-year-old son, Josey, on California's Lake Piru. Her body was recovered five days later.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Naya Rivera Memorialized by 'Glee' Co-Stars and Fans on 2nd Anniversary of Her Death

It's been two years since the tragic passing of Glee alum Naya Rivera. The actress drowned in the Lake Piru reservoir in Southern California, leaving behind beloved parents, a sister, and a toddler son. Her son is now being raised by his father and Rivera's sister. And now her co-stars from the FOX singing drama are paying tribute to her on their respective social media platforms. "Every day my angel. I miss you every damn day," is Heather Morris captioned a couple of snapshots. On the show, the pair played the glee club's popular cheerleader duo — who are eventually revealed to have romantic feelings for each other. Rivera made history as a one of the first Latinx characters on a hit primetime series to identify as LGBTQ+. Kevin McHale, who played Artie on the show, posted a photo of Rivera striking a peace sign. "The best there ever was forever & ever ♥️." Amber Riley and Jenna Ushkowitz, who respectively portrayed Mercedes and Tina on the show, also shared photos of Rivera in tributes.
CELEBRITIES
