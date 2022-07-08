Heather Morris posts tribute to late 'Glee' star Naya Rivera: 'I miss you every damn day'

It's been two years since the tragic passing of Glee alum Naya Rivera. The actress drowned in the Lake Piru reservoir in Southern California, leaving behind beloved parents, a sister, and a toddler son. Her son is now being raised by his father and Rivera's sister. And now her co-stars from the FOX singing drama are paying tribute to her on their respective social media platforms. "Every day my angel. I miss you every damn day," is Heather Morris captioned a couple of snapshots. On the show, the pair played the glee club's popular cheerleader duo — who are eventually revealed to have romantic feelings for each other. Rivera made history as a one of the first Latinx characters on a hit primetime series to identify as LGBTQ+. Kevin McHale, who played Artie on the show, posted a photo of Rivera striking a peace sign. "The best there ever was forever & ever ♥️." Amber Riley and Jenna Ushkowitz, who respectively portrayed Mercedes and Tina on the show, also shared photos of Rivera in tributes.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO